WATAUGA — The past school year for Watauga County Schools hasn’t been one without challenges. From dealing with COVID-19 and a quick shift to remote learning to planning for the full return of students, Superintendent Scott Elliott has worked almost every day for the past 13 months.
On March 14, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all K-12 public schools in North Carolina to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to COVID-19.
“We do not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach,” Cooper said at the time. “These are hard decisions but they are necessary so we can learn more about the virus. We do not want any regrets in the rearview mirror, and I am guided by one objective – doing what we must to keep people from getting sick and to make sure that those who do can get excellent care.”
About 10 days later, Cooper extended the school closures until May 15. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he takes all the decisions and potentially impacts personally.
"This has been a very long year for me personally," Elliott said. "I love this school system and I love this community. I take my work very seriously. I feel a great sense of personal relief right now that we've been able to manage this year as safely as we have, and to see more of our students back in school. Makes me feel like all of that hard work has been worth it."
On Oct. 22, WCS welcomed back all students to a hybrid schedule called Plan B — two days of in person learning and two days of virtual learning with Wednesday being a flex day for students to get help. Students were divided up into two cohorts — one would go on Monday/Tuesday while the other would go Thursday/Friday. The Plan B was part of state guidelines for returning to school.
All that started to change on March 8 when K-2 returned to four days a week of in-person learning. Two weeks later, grades 3-5 joined their peers in going to the classroom four days a week. And on April 12, middle and high schoolers also returned to four days a week.
"All along, we've said that we want students to be in school as much as possible as safely as possible," Elliott said. "Honestly, I didn't know if it would, we would be able to bring them all back together by the end of this year."
The decisions to go move to remote learning and even move back to more in-person learning has weighed heavily on Elliott. He knows not all teachers, parents or students have always agreed with the decisions.
“People don't believe me when I say this, but I am profoundly introverted,” Elliott said. “So it has been a great challenge to me to continue to put myself out there to communicate publicly, and to be present in all the places and all the times that people have needed me, but I realized that that has been essential to my leadership in the district.”
Elliott stressed that this past year has not been a lost year, but that there have been many great accomplishments.
"Our students have been successful in making the most of a global pandemic," Elliott. "They've continued to work and continue to learn maybe in different ways, maybe at a different pace. They've continued to work hard, and I'm grateful to them and to their families for that."
For teachers, the past year has been challenging.
“Students and teachers have had to learn many new online tools very quickly,” said Toni Berke, a sixth-grade math and science teacher. “We’ve had to be flexible, and remain flexible, throughout the year.”
Berke said her and her students' organizational and planning skills were tested in new ways. She said her students had to be more organized and self-disciplined than ever before.
“It’s been an opportunity to walk a bumpy and unknown path together, and to encourage each other along the way,” Berke said.
But over the year, Berke said she has had students go above and beyond.
“I’ve seen students rise to the challenge and acquire skills to a degree they wouldn’t normally have achieved until later in middle school,” Berke said. “I’ve seen students keep a positive attitude, making the most of the situation and being thankful for what everyone was doing to make school happen. I’ve seen students who do not have consistent educational support at home struggle with staying motivated to get their work done on asynchronous days.”
She’s also seen her students have less behavioral problems as they are thankful to just be in the classroom.
For Berke, the biggest struggle during a typical school year is work-life balance, especially since she said teachers routinely work some nights and weekends to bring the best to their students.
“We want our students to be excited about what we’re learning and to experience personal success,” Berke said. “The workload this year increased quite a bit. There is so much to do that it is difficult to keep track of it all. It feels like I do well on one thing while dropping the ball on two other things in the process. It’s been discouraging because it is so very important to me — and all teachers — to do this well. It’s been hard to feel like we’re doing well this year.”
For Sarah Miller, a theater teacher at Watauga High School, the past year was harder since theater and a lot of the performance arts are collaborative.
“We've done a full tilt, boogie turn,” Miller said. “What we have done here at Watauga High School in the theatre department is pivot to virtual productions, pivot to filming productions.”
When students went out to film for their production, Miller said there’s a protocol in place that had parent input as well.
“They take temperatures before they come on set,” Miller said. “We clean everything within an inch of its lives. If we're doing it outside, we have a timer for how long kids masks can be off and it's only in front of the camera. (This is) stuff we never thought about when we were making shows in a pre COVID-19 setting.”
Miller said COVID-19 has really changed the scope and sequence of how her and her students now make art.
Despite everything, Miller said she feels an immense pride in educators and classroom teachers who have been the “daily warriors” of enacting what the school system puts forth.
“My pride in being a teacher could not be higher,” Miller said. “I'm wicked proud of my profession.”
For the Collins family, the move to virtual learning was difficult at first. The Collins family has five children ranging from third grade to high school.
“I really think it’s been a true adventure, and a time of learning how to respond,” Piper Collins, the mother, said.
For Graycie Collins, a sixth grader at Hardin Park, the beginning of the year was difficult. Once classes were half in-person and half online, she said it was a lot easier.
Brayden Collins, a freshman at the high school, struggled with the online aspect.
“When I’m alone, it’s really hard for me to stay engaged and focus,” Brayden Collins said. “So being in a school environment is really helpful.”
But for now third grader Brynley Collins, the first few months of remote learning in 2020 was hard. Piper Collins said Brynley Collins would cry knowing her second grade year was pretty much over and she wouldn’t get to see her teacher — who she loved — in person again.
Father Vern Collins said one advantage for the Collins' is that they are a large family.
“While they’re not necessarily seeing their friends at school as much, it’s been a gift for them to be able to be around each other,” Vern Collins said.
When the schools moved to virtual learning, Elena Vazquez was five months pregnant. Her main concern was making sure her family was healthy.
“For this reason, when the board education offered the remote education option, we took it and not only for the rest of the semester of the 2029-20 cycle, but also for the entire 2020-2021 school year,” Vazquez said. “The remote education opportunity became exactly what we needed at that time when we would have a newborn baby and the most important thing was not to expose her or expose ourselves to COVID-19.”
Elena Vazquez said her husband, Rafael Vazquez, realized that they must fully integrate into their children’s education. So, they asked each of their two kids’ teachers for the curriculums in order to know what they would be learning and how to support them with activities at home.
“Once we had the material, our activity program began,” Elena Vazquez said. “We made a school schedule for every day, our children had only remote classes Thursday and Friday but we still made a schedule for the entire week. Including both curricular and extracurricular activities such as exercise, learn a language and learn piano.”
She said her children — Bennany Vazquez in sixth grade and Raffaell Vazquez in ninth grade — became more responsible during the year and are more aware of the importance of having habits since they have to manage their time themselves.
Both Bennany Vazquez and Raffaell Vazquez said the most difficult part during the year has been wanting to make friends with someone from the virtual class, but it simply has not been possible because they can't interact like they do in person.
For Tracy Smith and her two daughters — Cora Smith a seventh grader at Parkway and Ellary Smith a ninth grader — the shift to remote learning came as a bit of a shock. This was especially so with a lesson Ellary Smith was studying just a few weeks prior.
“In my science class last year, we had been going over infectious diseases because my science teacher thought it was relevant to study,” Ellary Smith said. “Within a week, it was like, we were shutting down for two weeks.”
Tracy Smith, a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at Appalachian State University, said it’s been a positive that her daughter Cora Smith has been in a smaller cohort.
“I think she's had more of an opportunity to shine,” Tracy Smith said. “She might not speak up as much when she has so many more students in the class. So that's been a positive.”
Ellary Smith said all of her teachers have been very accepting that some people may be struggling during all of this.
“I have definitely had a hard time this year compared to how I would have been in person, but I have had a lot of help with my mental health in the past that has allowed me to get through this, which a lot of people haven't had,” Ellary Smith said. “So for people whose struggles are stemming from their homes or from being alone with their thoughts, I can imagine how difficult it is."
And that’s what Berke wants students and parents to know: how much teachers care for them.
“Not just in our classroom, not just their grades, but as individuals,” Berke said. We care that they feel safe and watched over. We care that they know they are valuable to us, that we see how hard all this has been. I also would like parents to understand that the teachers have families to care for as well. Children of our own. That teachers would be shown the same respect and consideration as you would extend to your neighbor.”
With students now going back to the classroom at almost a normal pre-pandemic rate, people are starting to think of life beyond the pandemic.
For Berke, that means seeing all her students growing, learning, laughing and experiencing their first school dance again.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the head start this year has given students in gaining some valuable life skills will play out over the next few years as things begin to return to a new normal,” Berke said. “I look forward to my students getting to be kids again.”
Professionally, Elliott said he’s excited to go into more classrooms and high five teachers and see children experience the joys of school. But personally, whenever there comes a point where people can say the pandemic is over, Elliott — an avid hiker — has a plan.
“I'm going to need some time and space to recharge,” Elliott said. “Whenever we reach a point when we think this is all behind us, I'm probably going to find myself alone, deep in the woods on a long hiking trip reflecting on it all. Then, (I’ll) focus on the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.