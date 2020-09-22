BOONE — AppHealthCare stated that it continues to see an increase in cases with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24 old age group.
Appalachian State recently added data to its COVID-19 dashboard reflecting testing numbers and the percentage of tests that are positive each week. According to the dashboard, 6,151 tests had been conducted on campus as of Sept. 22. For the week ending Sept. 20, 1,620 tests were conducted, with 56, or 3.5 percent, positive test results.
Testing is being conducted on campus by the university’s Student Health Service, with the majority of on-campus tests conducted by Mako Medical — which has contracted with the university to hold pop-up testing events for students, faculty and staff on weekends in September and October.
In the last week, Appalachian State University announced three clusters of COVID-19 cases within its student population for a total of nine cases as of Sept. 18. In the Sept. 18 campus update, the university stated that it was using less than 10 percent of its currently available quarantine space. Additionally, the university noted that campus and community members have noticed an increase in active cases.
“While many factors affect the number of active cases, one factor is an increase in testing,” the university stated. “It is important to note that although positive tests have increased, our current percentage of positive cases is 3.3 percent. App State’s percentage of positive cases is consistently lower than North Carolina’s percentage, which is currently 5.1 percent.”
Watauga County’s total COVID-19 cases among residents grew by 111 cases from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, according to AppHealthCare, the regional health department.
Of the 854 total cases among Watauga residents, AppHealthCare reported 120 active COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 22, with 294 additional people being monitored.
Appalachian State’s total case count increased by 84 during the same time period, from 377 cases on Sept. 15 to 461 cases on Sept. 22, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sept. 22, there were 60 active cases.
Check our High Country COVID-19 Dashboard for more detailed case and testing numbers.
In its weekly Situation Update on Sept. 18, AppHealthCare reported that the ongoing cluster at Glenbridge Health & Rehab, a nursing facility in Boone, had grown to 45 cases as of Sept. 18, with 11 staff members, and 34 residents affected, including five who have died. The deaths were the first reported COVID-19-related deaths in Watauga County.
An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases, while a cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, the health department stated.
Melissa Bracey, spokesperson for AppHealthCare, previously noted that there is some overlap between the cases reported by the health department — which reports cases among county residents in Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties — and the numbers reported by Appalachian State — which reports confirmed cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located. Bracey also clarified the health department’s definition of “active” cases as “those individuals who are actively in their isolation period.”
However, Bracey noted, dates vary from person to person depending on individual situations, and because of this, “the data on our dashboard will vary from day to day to reflect this. It is possible that some cases are added to the cumulative total but not reflected in the active count due to us receiving test results after an individual’s isolation period has already been completed.”
Neighboring Avery County continues to see a spike in cases due in large part to a cluster of cases at the prison — 13 inmates were active and 159 had recovered as of Sept. 21, according to Toe River Health District. The community had two new positive community cases on Sept. 21 who were Lees-McRae College students. One had returned to their out-of-state home to recover while the other was in isolation.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 195,549 as of Sept. 22, with 3,286 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Sept. 22, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 905, according to NCDHHS.
