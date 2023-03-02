BEAVER DAM — One hundred years ago, Watauga County native and World War II veteran Clyde “C. B.” Reese Jr. was born.
Born on March 6, 1923, in the Beaver Dam community, C. B. lived a life full of hard work, family and horses.
C. B. grew up on a farm in the Beaver Dam community and spent his time working in the fields and with horses.
“We farmed all we could to stay alive, I reckon,” C. B. recalled. “We raised corn, potatoes, beans, peas, apples, tobacco. Tobacco was our main money crop, I guess. Not at the start. Not much to it. I can remember when there was no tobacco.”
While growing up on the farm, he learned the value of hard work, which he carried throughout his life. In the 1940s, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II in Germany.
He recalled the last days of the war when he was on the ground in Germany stationed just beyond a river in a camp. He was standing in a fox hole when he heard a boom: A friendly plane about 10 yards above his head was diving behind a rock wall to bomb the enemy.
“I’m telling you son, that settled the opposing force,” C. B. said. “That quieted them.”
Just a few days later, the war ended.
Despite the war being over, C. B. still had time left to serve. He stayed in Germany and drove civilians who had been misplaced back to their homes. He said the Army found out he could drive and put him in an old pickup truck.
“I drove that thing after the war was over for miles and miles, hauling them people back to their home,” C. B. said.
Another WWII memory C.B. shared happened to be one of the very few times in his life that he danced. A short time after the war ended in Germany, a lot of the civilians were understandably very happy. In celebration, people gathered in a large auditorium and he remembers a bunch of women dancing around and singing and having the “biggest time you’ve ever had” celebrating war’s end.
“I was leaning up against the wall like an old farmer do, I guess,” C. B. said. “Here comes this nice lady dancing right beside me. She came around (again) and grabbed me by the shoulder and jerked me in. She found out pretty quickly that I couldn’t dance.”
He laughed that he stomped her toes multiple times.
After he got back from the war, he married his wife Ruth. He had grown up with her and had known her pretty much all his life.
They were married for more than 70 years before she passed in 2019. Ruth farmed right along side C. B. and was a hard worker. Family fondly remembered Ruth could raise a yellow tomato that was about as big as someone’s head.
Along with working on his 400-odd acres of farm and sawmill in Beaver Dam after the war, C. B. also started leading the Daniel Boone Wagon Trains.
He had a good pair of horses and the organizers found out he was pretty good at leading a horse-drawn wagon. He started leading the wagon trains sometime in the 1970s from North Wilkesboro to Boone via Jakes Mountain until it ended.
C. B. was known throughout the area for his expertise in driving horses and could keep a good pace that wasn’t too slow and wasn’t too fast. He went all over the country to lead small wagon trains, including in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
“They wanted me to lead about every wagon they had,” C. B. said. “I know how to drive a pair of horses. I just know’d what the team could do.”
The Reese family is no stranger to living a long and full life. While C. B. is on the verge of 100, his father died three months after turning 100. One of his sisters is 96 and another sister is 93.
C. B. was raised in a family of five siblings and he was the only boy. In his adult life, he raised four boys and one girl. He now has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Throughout his long life, C. B. knows the Lord blessed him to get to this point. He went to Beaver Dam Baptist Church all his life and said he was “blessed” to live this long.
“I enjoyed my work. I enjoyed getting my team of horses and getting out there and plowing a field,” C. B. said. “I kept a good sawmill. I stood up there and pulled those levers on that old sawmill day after day, and I made a good living. I like to tell my stories.”
C. B. would love birthday cards for his 100th birthday. Those interested in sending them can address them to:
C. B. Reese Jr.
177 John Shell Road
Sugar Grove 28679
“ Oh, I had a good life,” C. B. said.
C. B. will also receive a free lifetime subscription to the Watauga Democrat.
