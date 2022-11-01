BOONE — Watauga County’s district-level 6th-8th grades cross country team continued their stellar performance at State-level competition in Kernersville, North Carolina, and then ended their season with a home championship meet for local Watauga County schools.
On Saturday, Oct. 22 at the 2022 NC Runners Middle School XC Festival, Watauga County’s team was partially split into varsity and junior varsity middle school divisions.
Thusly divided, the girls varsity squad finished in fourth place out of all participating teams, but was the second placed middle school, as two of the teams that medaled were travel clubs and not middle school teams. Meanwhile, the girls JV team finished in second place overall in their run. The girls harriers averaged a 9:10 minute/mile pace, while they had begun the season clocking a 10:20 team average.
Over on the boys team, who remained as a single unit in the varsity race, two of their runners took top 10 positions in final times, while the squad placed seventh overall, and did so with only six runners instead of the usual seven. This six boys averaged a 8:36 minute/mile rate which is a significant improvement after starting the season averaging a 9:56 min/mile pace.
Returning to Watauga, the team held a local county-only meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the individuals separated by school for the first time this season as teams competed against only each other and their own personal times.
MS XC Festival Team Results
1st Without Limits Triangle 35 pts 12:28 Avg
2nd Marvin Ridge Middle School 58 pts 12:43 Avg
3rd Run Cabarrus 88 pts 13:04 Avg
4th Watauga Middle School 95 pts 13:06 Avg
5th High Point Blaze 135 pts 13:31 Avg
6th Murphy Middle School 150 pts 13:46 Avg
7th Jefferson Middle School 159 pts 14:01 Avg
8th Fayetteville Christian School 258 pts 15:44 Avg
9th Kiser Middle School 262 pts 15:50 Avg
10th Revolution Academy 272 pts 16:00 Avg
1st Marvin Ridge Middle School 29 pts 13:51 Avg
2nd Watauga Middle School 55 pts 14:22 Avg
3rd Without Limits Triangle 71 pts 14:20 Avg
4th Run Cabarrus 79 pts 14:51 Avg
5th Kiser Middle School 155 pts 19:27 Avg
MS XC Festival Team Results
1st Without Limits Triangle 53 pts 11:26 Avg
2nd Unattached NC 61 pts 11:39 Avg
3rd Marvin Ridge Middle School 71 pts 11:50 Avg
4th Run Cabarrus 118 pts 12:08 Avg
5th Forsyth Country Day School 125 pts 12:13 Avg
6th Jefferson Middle School 154 pts 12:29 Avg
7th High Point Blaze 175 pts 12:39 Avg
8th Watauga Middle School 207 pts 13:42 Avg
9th Murphy Middle School 244 pts 13:13 Avg
10th Kiser Middle School 273 pts 13:54 Avg
11th Fayetteville Christian School 295 pts 14:05 Avg
12th Cornerstone Charter Academy 323 pts 16:24 Avg
13th Revolution Academy 341 pts 15:19 Avg
1st Townsend, Cali (Parkway) 13:08
2nd Johnston, Lainey (Hardin Park) 13:55
3rd Visser, Carrie Magdalena (Cove Creek) 13:56
4th Martin, Julian (Valle Crucis) 14:28
5th Scantlin, Grace (Imagine Bilingual) 14:34
6th Rex, Katherine (Blowing Rock) 14:49
7th Perry, Evangeline (Homeschool) 14:54
8th Moretz, Savannah (Hardin Park) 15:00
9th Hannon, Eva (Parkway) 15:16
10th Kimbrough, Lily (Hardin Park) 15:18
11th McEvoy, Sofia (Hardin Park) 15:38
12th Nance, Claire (Blowing Rock) 15:54
13th Bradbury, Carrie (Hardin Park) 15:54
14th Bollman, Noelle (Parkway) 16:17
15th Sigmon, Jenna (Hardin Park) 16:22
16th Powell, Merritt (Imagine Bilingual) 17:29
17th Pickering, Jojo (Two Rivers) 18:18
1st Roman, Andres (Hardin Park) 12:04
2nd Gates, Grady (Valle Crucis) 12:28
3rd Newmark, Brian (Hardin Park) 12:47
4th Hayes, Scott (Homeschool) 14:22
5th Kiser, Corin (Homeschool) 14:31
6th Cain, Elijah (Grace Academy) 15:25
7th Wood, Kellan (Grace Academy) 15:29
8th Masland, Camden (Two Rivers) 16:02
9th Kroll, Eli (Blowing Rock) 16:10
10th Dixon, Mike (Imagine Bilingual) 17:10
11th Lynn, Sage (Two Rivers) 17:33
12th Thomas, Brody (Two Rivers) 22.29
