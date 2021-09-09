The first time Ben Cox traveled to New York, he was there to attend a pastor’s conference; it was the late 1970s and the city was inhospitable.
In 2001, Cox was one of a fleet of evangelical’s deployed to New York in response to the terrorist attack on Sept. 11.
“It broke my heart to see man’s inhumanity to man,” Cox said.
Two decades later, he remembers the smell of the city, the sound of people weeping and the uncertainty he felt when a young woman approached him and asked “Are you here to help us?” He tears up thinking about it.
Before leaving for New York, Cox had given up pastoring for a job in advertising.
His boss approved the request to leave for New York, and Cox piled in a van filled with other pastors and trained grief counselors.
On arrival, Cox and the other volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse wore lanyards that identified them as International Relief.
Their intentions were clear. They were not there to reform the people of New York.
Scripture, Cox said, says to rejoice with those who rejoice and to weep with those who weep.
Face to face with the aftermath of a terrorist attack, Cox said his personal problems felt like “the tempest in the teapot.” He set them aside for the next four months and accepted a position as Prayer Coordinator in the Billy Graham New York Prayer Center. The Center, he said, rented out several floors in Park Central Hotel, where they trained and mobilized thousands of volunteers to cities throughout the New York’s five boroughs.
From the Billy Graham Association’s call center, he lent a sympathetic ear to first responders and grief-stricken family members.
“We were having such significant encounters on the street that they sent the Associated Press to follow us around,” Cox said. On Oct. 3, the Charlotte Observer published an article by an AP journalist with the headline “Spreading message of care.”
In the article, Cox is pictured comforting a man near the site of the World Trade Center.
Cox recalls a night a Yankee Stadium, the stands filled with people “crying out to God for help and healing.”
He said seeing people of differing faiths and denominations embrace one another and pray together to a loving God was powerful and is an image that sticks with him today.
“When I think about what the climate in our nation is now as opposed to how it was 20 years ago, we were galvanized not polarized. We were all together.” “If there is one thing that we should do it’s love each other.”
