BOONE — Master blacksmiths are offering to sharpen a dull blade for patrons while they shop the Watauga County Farmers’ Market.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the summer months.

The market has been happening since 1974 and features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts. New this year is a knife sharpening service done by blacksmiths.

Thomas Woolten, of Fiddler Forge in Todd, hand-forges home and garden art. His Shepard’s Staff hanging planters are solid steel and bronze with a durable finish and are sold at the farmers’ market alongside the knife sharpening service which he does with Frank Wood.

The knife sharpening services are tip based and, if possible, is completed while patrons visit other vendors at the farmers’ market. For larger orders, like garden tools, Wood and Woolten will sharpen the items off-site and coordinate with customers to return the items.

“We try to do it while you’re here. If you bring about three knives, normally, while you shop we can get them done,” said Wood. “This is our first year getting started here, we’re brand new and so far we’re enjoying it.”

Other than at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, Wooten can be reached at (336) 877-3998.

For more information on the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

