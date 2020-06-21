It has been an interesting time during the coronavirus pandemic, even for the world-famous Blue Ridge Parkway (BRP). This past spring, certain sections of the BRP surrounding Boone and Blowing Rock were shut down to vehicle traffic, including many trails. There were also limits on camping in the national forests that border the roadway.
Then, something unique happened on the section of the BRP that travels around the southeastern slope of Grandfather Mountain. While that section was closed off to vehicles, people could walk and bike on it, meaning pedestrians had access to the renowned Linn Cove Viaduct. Normally, it is forbidden to walk on this beautiful piece of architecture, which enables the BRP to wind its way over Wilson Creek Gorge. For a brief time, however, hikers, runners and walkers converged on the car-less stretch of roadway and enjoyed time on this sought-out section of pavement by the hundreds. It literally became the area’s new Greenway path, drawing in visitors from all over the region. Newspapers as far away as Winston-Salem wrote stories about it as the foot traffic increased by the day.
Soon, however, by the month of May, the powers that be reopened all of the BRP and the brief shining moment of pedestrian freedom went away as soon as it appeared. But, a back-to-normal Blue Ridge Parkway is still a spectacular way to see the highest mountains east of the Mississippi River.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is perhaps the most traveled scenic road in all of America. Beginning on top of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, the 469-mile long drive was meant to ride the high ridge lines of the Blue Ridge Mountains to showcase the immense natural beauty of the region.
As it winds its way from Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina, the road is marked by mileposts which come in the form of white blocks seen on the roadside as you travel. Built during the Great Depression and sanctioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Blue Ridge Parkway has a historic aspect to it as well as the beautiful stone archway bridges found throughout the length of the road were built by the WPA workers of the day.
Ultimately, however, it is the incredible vistas and views that make this road a destination for tourists from all over the United States, as well as the world. While the Rocky Mountains are taller and majestic in their own way, much of what you see above a certain height is all rock. The Appalachian Mountains found here, however, are millions of years older, and because they have been eroded by nature to a lower elevation, they are covered by some of the most diverse forests in North America. Those attributes also make the region a great place for birdwatching.
The section of the BRP that runs through the Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk regions of western North Carolina is considered one of the more picturesque of the journey, and there will be much to do along the way.
As the pandemic continues, please check in with the websites listed in the sidebar beside this article for any news concerning facility closures, altered hours of operation or restrictions.
As the attractions found on various sections of the BRP are highlighted below, we will travel from north to south. The northern end of our journey starts in Ashe County as the BRP winds its way south. It is a mellow and pristine stretch of the roadway, which leads to the newly refurbished Northwest Trading Post found at milepost 259. There you will find many items for purchase as well as information. A few miles further and you will find a wonderful overlook at milepost 264. There you will find interesting signage that tells the story of Tom Dooley, who was the subject of a world-famous true murder ballad that folk musicians have sang for many a decade. Also, behind the sign is a small grassy knoll and when you briefly hike to the top of it, the view of Yadkin Valley is breathtaking.
As you continue to travel south, you will come up on the Deep gap exit that will put you onto Rte. 421. This is the exit to use to get to the lovely mountain college town of Boone, where there is much to do as far as food, live music, shopping and more.
At milepost 294 on the BRP you will find the Moses Cone Manor. The old house and 1,000-plus acres of wonderful land was turned into a park many years ago. There you will find a gift shop filled with works made by artists specifically located in the Appalachian Mountains. The Moses Cone Manor house was renovated last summer, both inside and out, so stop by to see the improvements and to visit the grounds. One thing to look for is the Fire Tower Trail, which crosses the Parkway near the parking lot and heads toward a fire tower that overlooks the city of Boone.
For those of you wanting to get off the Parkway for a while and explore a unique mountain town, look for the exit onto Rte. 221 which leads you to the famous hamlet known as Blowing Rock. There you will find tourist attractions, a museum, lots of shopping opportunities and fine restaurants.
Back on the Parkway, at milepost 296 you will find Price Lake and its campground, amphitheater, a picnic area and boat ramp. A good place for family camping, there is a lot to do at Price Lake and in the surrounding areas. Please check beforehand for availability during these restrictive times.
At milepost 299 of the BRP, you will find the beginning of a run of more adventurous hiking trails including the Boone Fork Trail found on the right. Exploring the northern side of Grandfather Mountain, it is a moderate, mostly level trail that is a beautiful five-mile roundtrip.
For those not in the mood to hike, on the left at milepost 301 is a pull-over known as the Wilson Creek Valley View. Whether you stay in your vehicle or walk along the edge, the view is magnificent, especially if the sun is shining on Wilson Creek Gorge below at sunrise or right before sunset.
At milepost 300 you will come across one of the more popular mountain trails on this section of the BRP called the Rough Ridge Trail. The parking lot is usually filled with vehicles, especially on a warm, sunny day, mostly because this moderately difficult trail takes you to some of the more stunning overlooks found on Grandfather Mountain. The path can get crowded on the weekends, so social distancing may be required, but the views are wonderful.
When you get back on the BRP and travel a little further south and you will experience one of the more famous sections of the road; the aforementioned Linn Cove Viaduct. The last section of the BRP to be built, it is a curvy engineering marvel that shoots out over Wilson Creek Gorge. Before the main part of the viaduct begins, there will be a parking lot to the left called the Yonahlossee Overlook that provides a trail that runs alongside and underneath the viaduct and that walkway also provides some great views.
For an even higher adventure, continue just a mile or so past the Linn Cove Viaduct and take the Rte. 221 exit to Grandfather Mountain State Park. There you will find many sights and activities for the whole family. For an entrance fee, the trip to the top of Grandfather Mountain will feature a wild animal zoo, trails to hike, a gift shop, a restaurant and the famous Mile High Bridge to walk across. The views are stunning and on a rare, crystal-clear day you can see the skyline of Charlotte, NC, 90 miles away on the horizon.
More information on entrance fees, tourist reservations and opening and closing times of Grandfather Mountain State Park can be found at grandfather.com.
If you continue on Rte. 221 past the entrance to Grandfather Mountain, that will lead to the resort town of Banner Elk. Within a short distance of this mountain hamlet, you will find Sugar Mountain Ski Resort and Beech Mountain Resort. In the summer months, these resorts provide everything from high altitude mountain biking, and disc golf to craft breweries. Beech Mountain features the mile high 5506’ Skybar that features live music on Saturday afternoons. Grandfather Vineyard and Winery and Banner Elk Winery are also found close by.
Back on the Blue Ridge Parkway heading south from Grandfather Mountain, drive ten or so miles and you will find a series of three exits leading to the Linville Falls and Linville Gorge attractions. The milepost 316 exit will take you to the Linville Falls Visitors Center, campground and picnic area.
For an easy and amazing view of Linville Falls and Linville Gorge, go to the Rte. 221 exit at milepost 317 on the BRP. Once exited, turn left onto Rte. 221 and then take another left onto Rte. 183 less than a mile ahead. About 7/10 of a mile on Rte. 183, you will find a gravel road on the right with signs that will lead you to Linville Falls. The first parking lot you will see on the left leads to two short, moderate yet awesome trails that lead to different views of Linville Falls as well as the gorge it flows into, which extends for another 12 miles in the distance.
After that hike, back track and return to Rte. 221. At that three-way intersection, you can turn left onto Rte. 221 and you will soon find the entrance to the popular Linville Caverns just a short drive away. As of this printing, Linville Caverns were planning its summer 2020 opening later in June, so check in at linvillecaverns.com for updated information.
When you return to the Blue Ridge Parkway and continue southward, this exceptional roadway will lead you to even more great views and fun stops along the way with places to explore such as Crabtree Falls, the town of Little Switzerland, the Museum of North Carolina Minerals, the live music venue known as the Orchard at Altapass and more until you arrive at the city of Asheville and the Great Smoky Mountains further west. And, you will eventually come across the turn off to Mount Mitchell at milepost 355. At 6, 683 feet in elevation, Mount Mitchell is the highest mountain east of the Rockies and the good news is that you can drive virtually all of the way to the top.
There is much to take in on this truly special section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the summer of 2020. Have fun, be safe and go explore!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.