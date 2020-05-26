School: Watauga High School
Future plans: She will attend Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute to study Emergency Management next year. Then she will go on to Basic Law Enforcement Training to become a Police Officer.
Accomplishments: Received the Dream Scholarship from CCC&TI during her 6th grade year at Mabel Elementary School.
Extracurriculars: Held an internship with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office during the Fall of 2019.
Favorite quote: "My life's got to be like this, it's got to keep going up." ~F. Scott Fitzgerald The Great Gatsby
Favorite memory: Doing projects in Anatomy and Physiology Class with Mr. Evans.
Advice to future generations: Don't stop in the hallways between classes or on breaks at the high school.
Parents' names: Barry & Sharon Houck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.