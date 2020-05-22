Ryan Gosky

School: Watauga High School
Future plans: Ryan plans to attend Appalachian State University, majoring in Business. He also plans to join the men's choir and attend Catholic Campus Ministry as well as work at Lowe's Foods in Boone.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country runner for 2 years, St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and Youth Group, Honors Choir, Lowe's Foods Bagger/Cashier.
Parents' names: Ross and Becky Gosky
