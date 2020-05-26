School: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
Future plans: University of Montana Majoring in Wildlife Biology and Mathmatics
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout
Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts of America Chess Club Board Games
Favorite quote: Psalm 136:26 Give thanks to the God of heaven. His love endures forever.
Parents' names: Ed and Becca Miller
