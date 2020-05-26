School: Watauga High School
Future plans: Michael plans to study in Health Sciences with hopes of becoming a Physical Therapist or Athletic Trainer. He will attend Either App State or York St. John’s (UK) to play soccer with i2i Academy.
Accomplishments: Michael was recognized as a scholar athlete.
Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer, DECA, Fusion West club soccer in Clemmons. BUM youth fellowship.
Parents' names: Kevin and Sue Walker
