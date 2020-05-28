School: Watauga High School
Future plans: Planning to attend Appalachian State University in the fall majoring in Business management.
Accomplishments: Blue Ridge Pediatrics Resiliency scholarship, Clyde Kilby Cosmetology Scholarship, Boone United Methodist Women’s Scholarship , App State Gear Up scholarship. Cosmetology completion award
Extracurriculars: Member of the National Technical Honor Society Skills USA Upward bound
Favorite quote: “ I didn’t invite you to my barbecue so why are you all up in my grill!”—Calum Hood
Advice to future generations: Just do the work! It takes more energy to get out of it!
Parents' names: Jennifer & Jonathan Stamey
