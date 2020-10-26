ABINGDON, Va. — A Virginia man who was located in Avery County after his July indictment pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to three federal gun charges related to offenses occurring in both the Western districts of Virginia and North Carolina.
Michel Andrew Houser, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment filed in the Western District of Virginia charging him with possession of an unregistered machine gun and possession of an unregistered silencer. Additionally, Houser pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon in the Western District of North Carolina.
Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney Andrew R. Murray of the Western District of North Carolina and Ashan M. Benedict — Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division — made the announcement of the guilty plea.
According to court documents, on Dec. 4, 2019, Houser was arrested at his home in Bristol, Va., on state charges. Following his arrest, Houser called a friend and asked him to retrieve certain firearms and ammunition from Houser’s home. At Houser’s request, the friend retrieved several firearms, a silencer and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice.
During an investigation, ATF stated that staff examined a receiver from one of the firearms and determined that it met the definition of a machine gun. Houser had not registered either the machine gun or the silencer, as required by federal statute.
On or about Jan. 23, Houser was convicted of two felonies in Washington County, Va. After his July federal indictment relating to the machine gun and silencer, law enforcement located Houser in Avery County. At the time of his arrest, Houser was found to be in possession of three firearms and ammunition, after having been convicted of the two prior felonies.
“When felons possess firearms, it produces violence in our neighborhoods. As today’s plea agreement demonstrates, we will continue to prioritize these cases,” Bubar said in a statement. “I am grateful to our partners at the ATF and United States Attorney Murray in the Western District of North Carolina for continuing to keep our communities safe.”
Murray stated that guns should not be in the hands of felons.
“Removing illegal firearms from our streets and prosecuting repeat gun offenders is a critical step toward tackling gun violence and building stronger and safer communities,” Murray said in a statement.
Benedict stated that aside from Houser being a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm, the nature of the weapons recovered is of serious concern not only to law enforcement, but to residents of Washington County.
“His plea ... on all charges is a testament to the excellent investigative work by both ATF and our law enforcement partners in Western Virginia and North Carolina,” Benedict said in a statement. “Their efforts resulted in overwhelming evidence against this defendant and led to his admission of guilt.”
A sentencing hearing for Houser has been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021. At sentencing, Houser could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Whit D. Pierce, of the Western District of Virginia, and David Thorneloe, of the Western District of North Carolina, are prosecuting the case for the United States.
