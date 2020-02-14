GREENSBORO — For its entire existence of 51 years, Avery High School athletics has never had the ability to lay claim to a state team championship in any sport.
The school has had past opportunities to hang a championship banner, including in wrestling during the 1992 NCHSAA State Duals, where on Feb. 8 of that year, the Vikings fell one bout short of defeating Dixon High School in Viking Gym for a state title. Eighteen years later, the Avery girls soccer team made it to the 1A state finals match in Raleigh, but came up short to opposing Southwest Onslow.
The third time was indeed the charm, however, as the 2020 1A Wrestling State Duals Championship was won in dramatic fashion by the Big Red as it upended fellow 1A power Uwharrie Charter School by a 35-30 final score before a predominantly red-wearing and raucous rooting crowd of Vikings supporters inside the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Feb. 8, exactly 28 years to the day following Avery’s previous appearance at the finals of the state duals.
“This community has believed in this program and support has been amazing. These guys have worked so hard and the community embraced them. It has taken everybody to win this championship,” Avery head coach Matthew Dunn said immediately following the Vikings’ clinching of the title. “Everybody from the start of the year has pushed us to do this.”
Avery jumped out to an early lead in the match, scoring the first points as Ethan Shell earned a 19-6 major decision victory over UCS’s Gage Beal at 120 pounds. Teammate Jonah Hayes earned a 6-4 decision win over UCS’s Austin Kennedy at 126 pounds to take a 7-0 lead. The advantage nearly doubled as River Griffith pinned UCS wrestler Byan Lackey in just 28 seconds in the 132-pound class to spot the Big Red a 13-0 lead.
Avery’s Tristan Adams defeated Uwharrie’s Drew Shelton by 13-3 major decision at 138 pounds to give the Vikings a 17-0 advantage before UCS earned its first points of the match, a 9-4 decision victory by Grayson Roberts over Johnathan Cable at 145 pounds to narrow the deficit to 17-3.
UCS earned two more consecutive wins to draw closer. Jerry Jimenez won by 12-6 decision over Avery’s Bradley Parker at 152 pounds to pull within 17-6, then teammate Doug Bowles pinned Avery’s Seth Blackledge at the 160-pound class to draw the match to within five points at 17-12.
Needing to shift momentum, Avery received a boost from Dalton Towe at 170 pounds, who won a hard-fought 4-0 decision over UCS’s Cameron Clark to pull ahead 20-12. Viking teammate Lucas Andrews, who was celebrating his 18th birthday on the mat, gave himself and his teammates the gift of points, as he pinned Uwharrie’s Jamie Bernal in 5:34 to expand the Avery edge to 26-12.
In an exciting bout at 195 pounds, Avery’s Dakota Hudson left it all on the mat in his battle against Uwharrie’s Aiden Carter, but Carter emerged with a pinfall win in the final second of the match to earn six points for his club and slice into Avery’s overall lead.
