BOONE — The vision for new business Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. began when Local Lion owner Josiah Davis started to explore the similarities between coffee and cocoa. Being a coffee roaster for more than a decade, Davis started researching the two delicacies and was intrigued because of his love for chocolate and the overlap between coffee and cocoa’s growing regions. After reaching out to chocolate roasters, he began thinking of other ways to expand his new interest.

Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. “flipped their open sign around” in early June and started selling house-made chocolate and coffee in downtown Boone. Venture’s grand-opening will take place on Aug. 13 in which the community will be invited to explore the entirety of the multi-faceted 6,000 square foot space, which was designed by Meredith David, located at 605 W King St.

venture

Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. barista Valerie Brunt packages bon-bons for customers.
venture

Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. is located at 605 West King Street in Boone.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.