SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The weather was perfect and the setting was magical for the Sugar Mountain Fine Arts Festival held on August 11 to 13. A mix of craft disciplines made for a great shopping experience that provided tremendous variety for the discerning shopper. The addition of musician Scott McKinney and numbers of food trucks provided an additional incentive to enjoy a leisurely opportunity to locate that unique “find.”
Because this was a “juried” show, only specific artists were invited to display and sell their craft. The Avery County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected the vendors from submitted pictures in a variety of different artistic categories. Many of the artists invited were local, while many of them were from across North Carolina.
