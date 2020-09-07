With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many families indoors, Abbie Hanchey — the co-owner of Leatherwood Mountains — said the resort has seen increased participation in its equestrian program as horseback riding allows people to unplug while getting back to nature.
Leatherwood Mountains is a 4,000-acre resort that is on the border of Wilkes and Watauga counties. The resort offers horse boarding amenities, trail riding, privately owned mountain homes, wedding rentals and year-round equine events. Hanchey said Leatherwood operates a credibly professional program, and garners lots of repeat customers. She added that the resort’s horses are well cared for as “they’re like family to us.”
Leatherwood typically offers two-hour trail rides, but is now offering one-hour trail rides while operating through the pandemic. Riders will have the opportunity to cross through creeks and beautiful mountain scenery while on horseback through the resorts 75 miles of trails. The resort offers trail rides Wednesday through Sunday year round, and Hanchey recommends that visitors book a trail ride reservation as soon as they’re able as the resort has been busy this season.
Protective headgear is provided, but visitors can bring their own riding helmets. Hanchey said the resort suggests that riders wear long pants and closed toes shoes. Riders need to be 7 years old and older for the trail ride and weigh less than 250 pounds. Previous riding experience isn’t necessary, as instruction is provided and trail rides are geared toward beginners.
Children between the ages of 2 and 7 can enjoy lead line rides. Lead line rides use full grown horses led around by a wrangler. Additionally, Leatherwood offers one-hour private riding lessons tailored to an individuals needs and experience level.
For families looking to get away for a trip but still needing to conduct work or school lessons remotely, Hanchey said all Leatherwood cabins have high-speed internet. Cabins can be rented from one to five bedrooms. Hanchey said Leatherwood has adopted stringent cleaning procedures. The resort also has campground sites with power and water hookups. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.
The only amenity the resort is not offering during the pandemic is its bicycle rentals. Families can otherwise enjoy hiking, fishing, swimming and an on-site tennis court. Hanchey said families can also rent tubes and float down Leatherwood’s one-mile section of hatchery supported trout waters on Elk Creek. Additionally, she said the resort has a great fall music lineup scheduled.
Leatherwood opened its restaurant in July after closing briefly during a portion of the pandemic, and is offering only outdoor dining on a new porch, Hanchey said. Restaurant hours were limited during the summer, but the restaurant planned to open for regular hours during the fall season. Restaurant operations include dinner on Friday; breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday; and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.
For more information about Leatherwood, call (800) 462-6867 or visit www.leatherwoodmountains.com.
