BLOWING ROCK – Geared to accommodate adventurers and outdoor thrill-seekers, the new Hellbender Bed and Beverage in downtown Blowing Rock offers a place where nature-lovers can slip off their hiking boots, stow their gear and take a load off. Though open a few weeks prior, Oct. 14 marked the official grand opening of the new business, which was recognized by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Opening in the midst of the global pandemic, the new bed and beverage fills a void that was left by the closing of The New Public House and Hotel earlier this year, a business which was located in the same venue. Offering a variety of unique sandwiches, cold beers and lodgings in eight rooms, the new bed and beverage, which serves up a diverse selection of smoothies in lieu of the traditional breakfast, hopes to draw in a younger audience who visit the region to explore the outdoors.
“We’re here to try to draw interest from the younger crowd, to try to move Blowing Rock into the future,” said Sam Milner, the Hellbender’s general manager. “We’ve been open a few weeks now hotel wise and we’ve actually seen a good deal of movement. There’s a lot of excitement behind it.”
The business is one of the few in the area which offers counter service. The laid back business model allows weary travelers in need of a quick meal after a long day’s hike or morning fishing for trout to walk right in, order a bite to eat at the counter, sip on beverage and kickback on the restaurant’s front porch. The business even offers spots for visitors to rack their skis and hang up their fishing waders.
Noting creative freedom and eagerness to assist in family business, Milner, just 23, rose to the occasion, taking on the new venture with the help of his friends and the well-wishes of his parents.
“It was their idea, if someone’s not here then we’re here to help, but it’s their deal,” said Sam’s mother, Cindy Milner. “We’re excited to work with young people and do something different. We’re pretty proud of them, they’ve been doing a great job.”
The Hellbender Bed and Beverage is located at 239 Sunset Drive in downtown Blowing Rock. Smoothies are available between 8 — 11 a.m., with the restaurant and bar opening at noon. With seven rooms available in the main house and an additional cottage, the Hellbender has plenty of space to accommodate passers-through. For more information about the Hellbender Bed and Beverage visit https://www.hellbender.bar/ or call (828) 295 — 3487.
