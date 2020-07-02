BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted on June 26 to approve a motion for support for Chancellor Sheri Everts’ plan to remove the names of Hoey and Lovill from their respective residence halls.
The names that appear on the two residence halls have been called into question over the years due to the Confederate or segregationist leaders for which they are named — Clyde Roark Hoey and Edward Francis Lovill. The topic arose again after recent protests against racial injustice that have taken place across the nation, including Boone.
The motion during the June 26 meeting was made by Trustee James Reaves, who stated that the residence halls would be renamed in accordance with the current campus process. The next step in the renaming process will be for the Student Affairs Naming Committee to recommend new names to Everts.
Hoey’s name will also be removed from a campus performance facility at Western Carolina University. WCU stated that its Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution on June 29 removing the name “Hoey” from the campus auditorium. The university quoted WCU Board of Trustees Chair Bryant Kinney as saying, “The board feels strongly that we needed to take this step to reflect the values of today’s Western Carolina University campus. We are not an institution that honors a past that supported inequality. We are an institution that honors diversity, equality and social justice.”
This follows a February 2019 vote by the Board of Trustees at N.C. Central University in Durham, a historically black university, to rename a building on their campus that had been named for Hoey after he secured state funding for the institution.
In a June 28 statement, Everts said the name change on App State’s campus will take place before classes begin in August. She said the renaming of Hoey and Lovill halls will echo the university’s commitment to creating an environment that is welcoming, safe and respectful to all Mountaineers and to those who visit the university.
“Appalachian’s faculty, staff and students have worked diligently to research, assess and make recommendations regarding iconography on our campus,” Everts said. “We recognize the names of our buildings are a reflection of Appalachian’s values and priorities.”
Everts also stated that Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming champions this work, “though we know the work belongs to all of us.”
The Student Affairs Naming Committee — created in 2019 — has recommended changing the names of all residence halls named after individuals. The plan, which was approved by the Chancellor’s Council, calls for residence halls to be named after trees, flora and/or natural elements from the local area.
“Because many of our students choose Appalachian, in part, because of our stunning location, we welcome the opportunity for our students to build a stronger connection with the local geography, geology and biology,” Everts said in her statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.