WATAUGA — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will tour Watauga and Avery counties in early November as part 14 stops on its way to Washington, D.C.
The tree’s journey from the Pisgah National Forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will make 14 stops in local communities from the mountains to the sea across North Carolina, plus two stops in Virginia over the course of two weeks.
The tree will make its way to Watauga and Avery counties on Nov. 8. It will first stop in Newland at the Avery County Extension Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. It will then travel to Boone to stop at Watauga High School from noon to 2 p.m. The high school event is not open to the public.
Well-wishers will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck’s sides, learn more about their national forests, shop for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree merchandise and more. Beginning Nov. 5, the tree’s journey can be tracked in real-time online at capitoltreetracker.com, hosted by Spireon, Inc.
The Watauga Democrat will be at the event covering the celebration.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.