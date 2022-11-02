unnamed.png

WATAUGA — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will tour Watauga and Avery counties in early November as part 14 stops on its way to Washington, D.C.

The tree’s journey from the Pisgah National Forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will make 14 stops in local communities from the mountains to the sea across North Carolina, plus two stops in Virginia over the course of two weeks.

