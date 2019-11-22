WATAUGA — Watauga County emergency officials are playing a waiting game when it comes to securing land in Foscoe and Sampson for communications towers.
Emergency Services Director Will Holt approached the Watauga County Board of Commissioners alongside Marvin Hoffman, a contractor with the county, in February to discuss the need to improve the county’s emergency communication tower system. Months later the commissioners approved a $500,000 allocation for towers in its 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
At that time, Holt said the county was looking at two sites — one in Foscoe and one on the property of Parkway School — for the placement of towers. At the end of Februrary, Holt was awaiting the results of a balloon test conducted by the National Park Service to see if the balloon was visible from the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Holt said the Parkway site failed the balloon test and did not meet requirements to move forward with the site. While there are appeal options available to potentially continue with the site for a tower, an alternative property in Sampson came to the attention of emergency officials.
“It meets a similar need so we’re going down that road first,” Holt said. “It would not be subject to the balloon test because you can’t see it from the Blue Ridge Parkway.”
Holt said the county started a discussion with the Sampson property owners roughly six months ago and is still continuing that process. He did not want to say where the property was located until a lease had been completed.
The second site the county is considering for a new tower is located in Foscoe. Holt said the county was in talks about locating a tower in the area before he was hired a year ago. Holt said that an engineering firm has provided site drawings, and that officials are in the process of ensuring that the site will be able to support the construction of a tower before moving forward with land acquisition.
Holt said he is also working with the Federal Communications Commission on frequency licensing for future potential towers.
Holt couldn't nail down a timeline of when these sites could be completed. He said the county is still in the process of looking at the viability of either site first. If the sites are deemed usable, the county would then need to secure a lease, acquisition of the land and approval from state and federal agencies. Once that is completed, it would be a year and a half to two years of construction and implementation for the towers.
"It doesn’t look like on the surface that there’s a lot of progress, but once we get these few pieces done it should take off and have some tangible results," Holt said. "Once we get licenses secured, site IDs and all of those administrative tasks done, then we’ll be able to move forward with some speed."
In the meantime, the county is still using its four towers located in Buckeye, Rich Mountain, Howard’s Knob and Wildcat Mountain. Buckeye and Rich Mountain are planned to be used long term. Holt said Wildcat may likely not be used long term as the continuing lease is not in the best interest of the property owner. Officials are identifying what is needed from the Howard's Knob site before deciding its future use.
Holt said the county is looking to upgrade and retrofit its current infrastructure so it will continue to meet FCC and state requirements.
