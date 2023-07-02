McKenzie & Cunningham.jpeg

Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham will be playing at the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson this Friday at 5:30 p.m.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham Friday, July 7, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)

Historian and musician Trevor McKenzie is based in western North Carolina. He is the Director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University, where he teaches regional history, folklore, and music, and has performed with regional groups including Nobody’s Business, The Little Stony Nighthawks, and the Elkville String Band. He is a published author and is a SouthArts’ Emergin Traditional Artists cohort and the recipient of a North Carolina Arts Council apprenticeship to study regional fiddle traditions with master fiddler and banjo player Paul Brown.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.