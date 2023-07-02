WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham Friday, July 7, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)
Historian and musician Trevor McKenzie is based in western North Carolina. He is the Director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University, where he teaches regional history, folklore, and music, and has performed with regional groups including Nobody’s Business, The Little Stony Nighthawks, and the Elkville String Band. He is a published author and is a SouthArts’ Emergin Traditional Artists cohort and the recipient of a North Carolina Arts Council apprenticeship to study regional fiddle traditions with master fiddler and banjo player Paul Brown.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.