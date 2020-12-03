The Ashe County Arts Council will be celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Exhibit and Saturday with Santa.
Join us this Saturday, Dec. 5 for the Drive-Thru Santa event at the Ashe Civic Center. Wave to the big guy from your car, Frosty and Rudolph will be there, drop off your letter to Santa and pick up your holiday gift bag. Drive-Thru reservations may be made at www.ashecountyarts.org for time slots from 8:30-11 a.m.
In the gallery of the Ashe Arts Center there are seven beautifully decorated trees, miniature paintings, holiday gift ideas and handmade ornaments. The holiday exhibit will be on display through Dec 29. The tree themes include: Creative Chaos by Ashe County High School Art Student and their teacher Amber Dillingham; A Dollmaker’s Christmas by the High Country Doll Artists; Cat and Dogs by Lorraine Roszkowski; A Jewish Santa Claus Tree by Peggy Brandt; A Christmas Card Christmas by Ashe Opportunities; and A Blue Christmas by Wesley Barker.
Original miniature paintings and photography grace the walls of the Arts Center perfect for your holiday shopping list. The works of art are thirteen inches square and smaller and feature paintings in oil, watercolor, mixed media and photography by artists, including: Irene Bebber, Tara Belk, Joan Bell, Douglas Butler, Marion Cloaninger, Theresa Early Curd, Anita Kitchens, Patricia Leonard, Judy Mitchell, Lisa Pepper, JoAnn Pippin, Scot Pope, Cher Shaffer and Susan Van Wyk.
The Gallery Shop features wood, fibers, pottery, jewelry and more created by local and regional artists. The Arts Council tree is decorated with handmade ornaments by Tara Belk, Grassy Creek Pottery, Denise Lawless, Patricia Leonard, Candice Martin, Theresa McGrath, Pat Morrison, Bob Piastuch, Rose Powers, Cher Shaffer, Dan Wall, Phil and Linda Wylie and more.
For more information about this event visit, ashechamber.com/calendar.php. Or, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.