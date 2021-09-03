From rolling hills to steep climbs, the High Country offers a trail and park for every hiker and nature lover. Western North Carolina has an array of outdoor escapes for those looking to connect with nature, including waters like Lake Watauga, the Watauga River and Price Lake and mountains including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Appalachian Mountains.
Even the most seasoned hiker can find new trails to explore every fall in the High Country. Navigating dense forests and winding mountain trails can be intimidating when one is just learning, but there are many ways hikers can get prepared to have a great time in the backcountry.
The key to a great hike, especially for overnight backpackers, is preparation. While getting ready for a short jaunt in the woods or a challenging multi-day backpacking trip, every hiker should make sure to check out the park’s map before they hit the trailhead and be sure to bring adequate food, water and rain gear just in case.
One beautiful place to start for nature lovers searching for a quick nature walk is the Boone Greenway Trail. Located at the edge of Boone, this greenway has multiple access points including a parking lot just beyond the Watauga County Recreation Complex and a smaller parking lot at the most opposite end beside the Boone Wastewater Treatment Plant, which can be reached from U.S. Highway 421 across a low water bridge on Casey Lane. This paved greenway is a local favorite for dog walking, biking and appreciating the beautiful scenery of the woods and running creek. If you go around sunset, you are sure to see a variety of wildlife including many deer and even a groundhog or two.
Just outside of Boone, the Elk Knob State Park offers a variety of trails at different difficulties for hikers to explore one of North Carolina’s tallest peaks. To see the headwaters of the North Fork of the New River, and during the right times of year blooms of Trout Lilies, hikers can take the 2 mile, moderate-rated Backcountry Trail. On the opposite end of the difficulty-spectrum, hikers can take the short 1.9 mile Summit Trail to ascend the park’s steep slope to see breathtaking views from the summit of Elk Knob.
The Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through the High Country, has a seemingly endless number of trails for hikers to discover. To see a historical sight and reach their step goal for the day, hikers can visit Moses Cone Manor in Blowing Rock and see the preserved farm house on site before hiking the Rich Mountain Carriage Trail. Moving southbound on the Parkway, hikers can stop at Parkway milepost 302.8 to park and hike Rough Ridge Trail, one of the most popular trails in the High Country. This trail gets busy during the summer months but ensures a challenging hike and rewarding views of Grandfather Mountain, the Linn Cove Viaduct and Linville Gorge. Hikers may be tempted to keep their heads down and watch their step on this rocky ascent, but platforms placed along the short trail offer spaces to stop for a break, take a breath and take in the sweeping views. While watching an item fall from the great height of Rough Ridge might be tempting, refrain from throwing any stones or other items off the summit since craggy outcroppings just below Rough Ridge, called Ship Rock, and a popular spot for rock climbers in the area.
Just a few mileposts beyond Rough Ridge, hikers can pause at milepost 305.2 to hike the Beacon Heights Trail. The trail is a short 1 mile hike, but do not mistake its short length- this trail has big scenic views of landmarks like Grandfather Mountain. At the top of the hike there is a large, flat rock to take a seat and appreciate the scenery.
For another view of Grandfather Mountain, a mild trail that is a quick hike to a rewarding view is Flat Rock Trail. A 0.7 mile loop, this trail in the Linville area leads hikers to another flat, wide open rock face to look out upon Grandfather. The top of Flat Rock is a large outcropping of quartzite with white quartz laced through it, so while hikers take in a spectacular far-reaching view, they can also find some natural beauty right under their feet at Flat Rock.
For an outing a little longer than some of these short scenic views, hikers can head to Linville Gorge and hike Hawksbill Trail, a 2.4 mile, or 4.8 mile round trip, popular destination in Jonas Ridge. With an elevation gain of 700 feet, this steep trail climbs through a nice shaded forest, with the occasional fruiting blueberry bush during the summer, to a beautiful, windy bald at the top.
While these trails provide starting points, there are nearly endless trails winding through western North Carolina to explore. Whether spending an entire day on the trail or pulling off of the Blue Ridge Parkway on a whim, these trails will lead you to some of the best views in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.