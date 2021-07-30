BLOWING ROCK — Emergency water line repairs on Main Street will cause disruptions to residential water service in certain Blowing Rock neighborhoods late on July 30, according to an alert received in the afternoon of the same day.
According to the release distributed by the Blowing Rock Police Department, residents and businesses on Main Street, Morningside Drive, Mayview and the Chetola area will be affected, beginning at about 10 p.m., Friday, July 30.
The release by the Town of Blowing Rock adds, "This is for an emergency repair to the water main. We apologize for the inconvenience while we make this necessary repair."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.