While hang gliding or rock climbing offer some unique and beautiful views of the High Country, there’s nothing quite like zipping through the hair at 50 miles per hour over or through a scenic forest.
In the High Country, there are multiple places to float across the treetops. One of those places in Hawksnest — located at 2058 Skyland Dr in Seven Devils.
In the fall, Hawksnest offers both of its full tours — the Hawk and Eagle tours. The Hawk tour is 11 cables and is the more family friendly zipline tour. The Eagle tour is nine cables, which are higher off the ground and is a little more adventurous and extreme.
In the fall, Hawksnest zipline and group sales director Ashley Jones said they recommend potential zipliners wear comfortable clothes, but to really focus on layers.
She also said that a lot of times, Hawksnest will get a lot of visitors and some are afraid of heights — which Jones said ziplining can be a great activity for them.
“Our zipline is self-braking so you’re in control of your speed,” Jones said. “You’re really in control of what you’re doing. So a lot of people like that aspect of it, it’s a little bit more interactive than just like a ride. Also, you don’t really ever have to jump off of a platform so you don’t really get that dropping sensation. Your full weight is seated in your harness so you just kind of sit and go.”
Jones said Hawksnest stays busy in the fall and recommends people make reservations before they come. She said it’s also a great activity to enjoy the fall colors. She said that during the zipline adventure, a person will go through fields that give the person a panoramic view of the mountains. On the lower end of the zipline tour, you’re treated to ziplining through trees, over creeks and through the treetops.
“One of our strongest points that really sets us apart from a lot of other people (is that) we have really, really great staff,” Jones said. “Really great guys up here. I think that really makes the experience for a lot of people just because our staff is really friendly.”
The Hawk tour costs $70 per rider and the Eagle Tour costs $80 per ride. Each tour is between 1.5 and two hours. To make a reservation at Hawksnest call (828) 963-6561 or visit hawksnestzipline.com/.
Other zipline places in the High Country include High Gravity Adventures in Blowing Rock — which offers two ziplining packages and an add-on activity. All attractions at High Gravity Adventures are for ages 7 and up, but ages 7-10 must be accompanied by an adult.
The High Altitude Zip Line Tour is $69 per person between 75 and 265 pounds, and guides control all of the breaking so no experience is needed. This tour lasts up to two hours and builds experience as riders zip. The lines start off shorter and lower to the ground, and they grow as the tour goes on.
The Ultimate Adventure offers three activities for the price of $89 per person. Zip from treetop to treetop, climb at the Aerial Adventure Park for up to three hours, then enjoy the Giant Swing where riders can reach as high as 45 feet in the air. The Giant Swing can be added on to any High Gravity Adventures Activity for $19 per person age 7 and older.
In the ziplining tours, High Gravity Adventures also features the Dropzone, which is a 70 foot optional free fall for those who want to take the leap at the end of the line. There’s a slower alternative way back down for those who aren’t yet ready for the free fall.
Sky Valley Tours offers a 1,600-foot-long zipline, lovingly called Big Mama, that allows riders to soar through the valley. Beforehand, Sky Valley educates visitors on the best safety practices and provides an ATV Ride through the river and to the course. The Canopy Tour is $85 per person over the age of 18, and tickets are $75 person age 10-17. This tour lasts for about three hours.
At the heart of the tour is the cliff jump, followed by a swinging bridge that is 50 feet above the lush forest ground. This tour perfect for taking in views from new heights and can be combined with other aspects of Sky Valley to extend the fun. Riders can add Zip and Sip to the tour to quench their appetite after the course. Tour tickets become $91 per person when adding Zip and Sip to the package, which is exclusively for ages 21 and older.
For adventurous children age 4 and older, there is a Kid Zip option that includes seven ziplines, a bridge and a slide through the forest. Participants must be able to reach up and touch 48 inches above them, be between 4-18 years of age and be under 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh less than 180 pounds.
This two hour long adventure is $45 per person, and there is a $35 per person rate for residents of Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.
