Timothy M. Edwards, left his earthly body and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Lena Edwards.
Tim was born in Rocky Mount, NC. He joined the Army at 17 years old and was stationed in Germany before being sent to Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and holds an Army commendation medal. Tim was most thankful for the grace and mercy of God. In 1977, he surrendered his life to the Lord, because of that he was able to lead other people to the Lord. He loved and was loved by his family. He led by example and loved with a quiet spirit.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Edwards, of West Jefferson; his daughter, Lisa Edwards, of High Point, NC; his five grandchildren, Christa, Rachel, Cole, Vanessa and Alyson. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Edwards, of Greenville, NC; his brother, Tony Edwards (Dottie) of Surf City, NC and many more family members who will feel his absence.
According to his wishes, there will not be any services, but friends are welcome anytime at 1538 Nettle Knob Road in West Jefferson, NC.
