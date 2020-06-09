CINCINNATI — David Larkins of Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, announced his verbal commitment to Appalachian State University football on June 8.
In 2019, Larkins had six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also saw time on defense for the Panthers, accumulating four total tackles (three solo, one assist) and one fumble recovery, according to Elder High School Athletics.
In addition to App State, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Larkins received offers from Ball State, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio) and three other schools, according to 247sports.com.
In a Tweet, Larkins thanked all of the schools and coaches who recruited him, his coaches and training staff at Elder and his family and friends.
“I am blessed and excited for this new opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career,” he said.
