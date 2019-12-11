Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 12, 1974
In the Dec. 12, 1974, publication of the Watauga Democrat, an article titled “Local women make president’s tree ornaments” highlights Blue Ridge Cottage Industries, which received a presidential order of handmade ornaments for the holiday season.
“Mrs. Gerald Ford ... ordered 350 of the 3.5 and 5 inch balls, which are covered with small hexagonal patches similar to a patchwork quilt,” according to the article, which also included that the “handcrafted patchwork Christmas tree balls, (were) made by five Western North Carolina women.”
“Mrs. Ford’s secretary saw the balls in a store we sell to in Los Angeles, took them back to Mrs. Ford along with several other ornaments, and she picked ours,” said Bob Capps, the company’s president in 1974.
Capps also said, “We’re very proud of this and consider it a big boost for us ... It’s not bad for a 3-year-old industry.”
The article also included Capps saying that “the business is going well, especially now at Christmas, aided by the renewed interest in old-fashioned handmade products.”
Dec. 14, 1984
The Watauga Democrat published an article titled “Shelter: Hospitality House Set to Open Jan” Dec. 14, 1984, announcing the “scheduled kick-off date for the Hospitality House at 410 East King Street where local organizations (were) adding to the $110,000 anonymous donation made to help lodge persons in need.”
“In Watauga County alone, the number of homeless who contacted local churches for lodging assistance in excess of two days rose from 49 family units in 1982 to 126 family units in 1983,” according to the article.
Ron Hester, a Hospitality House board of directors member, said, “A lot of the churches are adopting rooms in the house to refurbish. The (First Presbyterian Church) is doing two rooms ... it’s just been really good.”
“The whole project was originally started and originated by the Coalition of Churches,” Hester also said.
The article continues, naming main contributions from the community, including “St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is renovating the living room” and “King Street Pharmacy is having an upstairs room fixed as are the Boone Kiwanis Club ... “
Dec. 12, 1994
“Levi Strauss is making jeans that make no assumptions. The largest clothing manufacturer in the world with annual sales of $5.9 million has embraced a marketing concept almost as big as its payroll. The concept is called Personal Pair custom-fitted jeans” which didn’t adhere to the myth that all women have the same body type, reported the Dec. 12, 1994, edition of the Watauga Democrat in an article titled “New jeans are made for you and you alone.”
“The local tie-in for everyone who doesn’t care yet is that the only factory that is applying thread and needle to this mind-boggling innovation is right down the road in Mountain City, Tenn.”
According to the article, “As these jeans are in ‘limited distribution,’ customers must journey to any of the four Original Levi’s Stores ... to be measured for the $63 jeans. One woman flew to Cincinnati to have this done, as the four stores cannot accept mailed-in body data,” which includes “measurements of the waist, hips, inseam and the rise.”
