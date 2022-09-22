A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May of 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
“The mailbox has cycled through eight questions thus far, so my goal is to share all the previous entries to catch up to the present,” Brielle said. “Here is the first question the mailbox ever displayed and some of its wondrous answers.”
Question: What has been your favorite memory in Boone so far?
Responses:
“Secretly eloping with the love of my life.”
“Growing up, my mother would take me for a hot chocolate at Conrads Coffee before preschool. We would sit together and play board games before she had to go to work at the University.”
“Hunting for hot wheel cars at the Antique Mall.”
“Getting my sock monkey.”
“Seeing the snow covered mountains.”
“Kissing the girl I like in the bathroom stall at Portofinos, 6 months later, she’s my girlfriend.”
“Spending time with friends, having jam sessions, and going to the dog parks with my pup Jack.”
“Jimmy Johns and ice cream after hiking.”
“Naming my first born baby Yosef.”
“App is a great place for me to be my true self.”
“My 21st birthday on Hippie Hill in 2013.”
“Meeting the love of my life.”
“Bein born!”
“Boone just feels like a big city but small enough to be seen.”
“I hope you enjoyed reading some of these vulnerable, humorous, and insightful responses. I hope by being able to read what others in your community go through, causes you to feel connected to one another when connection has become much harder these days,” Kaluzny said. “I know the mailbox is a small piece of King Street, but the responses I have received are anything but that. Many of them make me smile for days on end, or open my eyes to things I never took the time to ponder before. If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com.”
