The performing arts are and have been a staple in the High Country. From musicals, concerts, stage productions to dance recitals and many more, both locals and visitors are sure to get their fill when visiting the area’s theaters.

Theater lovers are in luck as many venues have returned to their regular season productions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events were cut back, but as the fog has cleared, many theaters have reopened their doors to entertain guests.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.