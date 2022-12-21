The performing arts are and have been a staple in the High Country. From musicals, concerts, stage productions to dance recitals and many more, both locals and visitors are sure to get their fill when visiting the area’s theaters.
Theater lovers are in luck as many venues have returned to their regular season productions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events were cut back, but as the fog has cleared, many theaters have reopened their doors to entertain guests.
Appalachian State Department of Theatre and Dance
Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance offers a wide variety of performances from their students to share with visitors. Shows range from student-written-and-produced shows to co-curricular performances. Live performances are integral to their learning and a powerful way for the larger community to engage with students.
During the 2022-23 season, the department will hold six shows including a performance from the Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble (FADE), a Short Play Festival, “A Fable for Now” by Wei Yu-Chia, a performance by the Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble (SADE), “The Hundred Dresses” by Ralph Covert and “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare.
Venues located on the University’s campus include the main stage at the Valborg Theatre and the smaller L.G. Greer Studio, providing spaces for big hits as well as more intimate artistic shows.
To learn more about show schedules and tickets, visit theatreanddance.appstate.edu or call (828) 262-3028.
Ashe County Little Theatre
Ashe County is home to the Ashe County Little Theatre, which has been showcasing the finest talent from the community. It is an all-volunteer, community-based theatre group located in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Many students and residents participate in productions.
In August 2022, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, Ashe County Little Theatre returned to the stage with a musical production of “Matilda.” The 2023 season announcement has yet to be released. Check out their website for upcoming dates and ticket purchases.
For updated information about the ACLT production schedule or to make a donation to the organization, visit www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or call (336) 846-2787.
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country was established in 1938 and has become a centerpiece for King Street in Boone. It has been closed, renovated and taken on many roles in the High Country community in its many years of operation. In 2019, the theater was restored and has since been putting on shows, concerts and movie-screenings.
During the holiday season, Appalachian Theatre will show “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Scrooge,” “The Polar Express” and more. In addition to movie screenings, the theater will host stage productions including “Something Rotten” and “Frosty — A Musical Adventure.” The annual Carolina Snowbelle Christmas will also be performed on the stage, one of many during the winter.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre and its upcoming events, visit www.apptheatre.org.
Beanstalk Community Theatre
The Beanstalk Community Theatre is a volunteer, nonprofit run by Creative Director Amy Beane and Executive Director Andrea McDonough. It celebrated its tenth anniversary during its 2022 season.
In 2022, the theater put on “Twinderella: The Musical” by Charlie Lovett and also “Shrek - the Musical.” No upcoming shows have been announced. Check their website for updates and more information.
For the upcoming production schedule, auditions and more, check out Beanstalk Community Theatre’s Facebook, Instagram and website, www.beanstalknc.com. Beanstalk Community Theatre can also be reached by phone at (828) 312-0263 or by email at info@beanstalknc.com.
Ensemble Stage
Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in Banner Elk, Ensemble Stage brings quality performances with local acting powerhouses. After their hiatus, they made their return in July of 2021 with dramas, comedies and kids performances.
In the fall of 2022, the theater put on shows such as “Zaglada” by Richard Vetere and “The Hitchcock Radio Tour.”
For the holidays, patrons have the opportunity to celebrate the annual holiday musical variety show “A Banner Elk Christmas.” Modeled after the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television Christmas specials of the 60’s and 70’s, the show features more than 35 songs and will be performed on Dec. 2, 4, 16, 17 and 18.
To learn more about the Ensemble Stage and to view its event calendar, visit www.ensemblestage.com or contact the theater by phone at (828) 414-1844 or by email at info@ensemblestage.com.
