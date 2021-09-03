The High Country is home to theaters big and small. Enjoy a local theatrical performance in a historic building or view a big box office hit in a luxury lounge.
Parkway Theater prides itself on being a source of affordable family entertainment in West Jefferson for more than 30 years. Located at 10 East Main St., West Jefferson, the theater offers showings nightly Monday-Friday at 7 p.m., priced at $6 per ticket. It also offers matinee showings Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. for $5. Parkway Theater boasts reasonable prices on concessions, with drinks, candy and popcorn all starting at $2. For information regarding showtimes and more call (336) 846-3281 or visit www.parkwaytheater.net.
Blue Ridge Movie Lounge combines the comfort of your living room with the sound and picture quality of a large theater for the perfect viewing experience. Located at, 17 E 2nd St., West Jefferson, the full-service theater offers an assortment of adult beverages including local hard ciders and wines. It features two lounges, a director’s lounge, designed to preserve the original structure of the more than a 100-year-old building, and a producer’s lounge, which features luxury seating and made-to-order concessions. The theater also makes accommodations for moviegoers who are hearing or visually impaired, with personal closed captioning devices and wireless headsets. For more information regarding showtimes and more call (828) 263-6255 or visit www.blueridgemovielounge.com.
The Appalachian Theatre is a nonprofit venue established in 2012, dedicated to showing a variety of artistic genres in the High Country. Part of the theaters mission, to promote and strengthen the unique cultural identity and creative history of the area, began with a full renovation of the facility. Located at 559 West King St., Boone, the historic building was re-opened to the public in 2019. The renovations included the preservation of the art deco-style exterior of the theater and expansion of the interior. For information about showings, to donate or volunteer with The Appalchian Theater visit www.apptheater.org or call (828) 865 3000.
Golden Ticket Twin is a movie theater located at 1966 Morganton Blvd. SW, Lenoir. In addition to regular showings, the theater offers private bookings for box office hits. For more information including showtimes visit lenoir.gtcinemas.com or call (828) 394-0277.
Liberty Theater, located at 816 Main St. N. Wilkesboro, continues to offer all shows, all day for only $5. For information regarding showtimes call (336) 838-4561
Blue Ridge Theater and Events Center offers live music and dancing every Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Shows are open to all ages, with admission starting at $15 per adults and free admission for children younger than 12. The theater also hosts Line Dance Thursdays, a course in line dancing, Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. For more information call (336) 977-1374 or email mmjamboree@gmail.com.
Ashe Civic Center is a 282-seat theater, home to a variety of events including music, theater and dance. Located off Highway 221, Ashe Civic Center is home to The Ashe County Little Theater. For information regarding theater performances and theater showings contact Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
Ensemble Stage is 99-seat theater located in Banner Elk, dedicated to culturally enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike by providing a broad range of live theatrical presentations of the highest possible quality at an affordable price. Their mission is to inspire, challenge and nurture the imagination and social skills of youths and adults through performances and theatre based educational programs. A nonprofit, Ensemble Stage was conceived out of an unfaltering love of the performing arts and the desire to share it with the High-Country Community. They are located at 185 Azalea Cir SE in Banner Elk. For more information call (828)414-1844
Beanstalk Community Theater is a volunteer non-profit organization run by Andrea McDonough, Executive Director, and Amy Beane, Creative Director. BeanStalk Community Theatre knows the positive effects of participating in the performing arts and offers a diverse range of programs to meet the interests of the residents in Watauga County and surrounding areas. For updates on the 2021 season or to find out more visit www.beanstalknc.com/2021-season or call (828) 312-0263.
Hickory Little Theater provides live local theater that entertains, inspires, and unites the community. They aim to produce quality live shows, foster, creative expression, and engage diverse community members in the art of theatre since 1948. Their fall season features a thanksgiving play directed by Donovan Harper. To find out more call (828) 328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.