Is time a wave or a particle? Is the future closer than you think? Is the end of the world near? Can a hero be a terrorist? Did Schrödinger kill any cats? Can a baseball game go on too long?
For answers to these and other questions, come to the world premiere of Black Sheep Theatre’s newest production, “The World Serious,” at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13-14 at the New River Barn at 139 River Road in Todd. Admission is $5.
“The World Serious,” written and directed by Dennis Bohr, is set in the 2455th inning of Game Seven of the World Series between the Texas-by-God White Boys and the Floating Island of San Francisco Refugees in a futuristic world which was once the United States of America before fracking, weather catastrophes, and World Wars III, IV, and V reshaped the globe. The play is a satirical examination of contemporary America and deals with terrorism, racism, sexism, refugees, politics, time travel, and, of course, baseball.
Black Sheep Theatre was established in 1995 by Bohr, Georgia Rhoades and Mary Anne Maier in Louisville, Ky., to produce original political theatre. Among its 20-plus productions are “Old, Out-of-step, Anti-war Peacenik Hippies” (2006), “Witchwork” (2010), “Macbeth: The Play That Dare Not Speak Its Name” (2007), and “The Disposable Man” (2015), all of which have been performed in Boone and overseas in Ireland, England, and Northern Ireland.
For more information and directions to the New River Barn, email bohrdj@appstate.edu or call (828) 264-5722.
