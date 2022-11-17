Tubing is an adventure for the whole family to embark on. With little skill needed, it makes an accessible way to join in on the fun of sliding down a mountain in the snow. With all of the nostalgia of sledding down neighborhood hills, but the with intensity of skiing down the slopes, tubing can be enjoyed by all.
Outlaw tubing on the unofficial slopes around the High Country is a daunting and at times perilous task, that leave often pop tubes or worse. A collision with a tree or a rock, with an uncontrolled tube can lead to expensive urgent care bills. So rather than having a a winter adventure ruined by uncertain times, join the High Country in a safe and exciting courses, maintained by professionals.
Two ski resorts the feature tubing, and two venues specific to snow tubing are offered here on the Mountain. Call ahead, or online ticket buying is encouraged for efficient access to the slopes. This is good practice in case weather conditions prevent availability of the location.
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, in Sugar Mountain, offers multiple tubing lanes that stretch up to 700 feet. A conveyor lift is available for reaching the top of the hill. You must be at least 3 years old to tube, and those 6 or younger must share a tube with an adult. All children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult at all times, and those younger than 11 must have a waiver signed. Night tubing is available, with more information available online at skisugar.com.
Beech Mountain Ski Resort located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain. The resort has 8 tubing lanes, up to 700 feet long. Riders must be at least 42 inches or taller. Waivers can be signed digitally at beechmountainresort.com.
Hawksnest tubing venue is located at 2058 Skyland Drive in Seven Devils. The tubing lanes range from 400 to 1000 feet in length, spread over 30 individual lames in four section. This makes Hawksnest Snow Tubing one of the largest snow tubing venues in the nation.
Tubers 3 years or older can create a great winter experience until 8 p.m. Hot Chocolate, coffee and pizza are available for purchase for when tubers need a break from the cold. For more information visit hawksnesttubing.com
Jonas Ridge Snow Tubing is located at 9472 NC 181 South, Jonas Ridge. Jonas ride is available with out concern of pre-ordering tickets, however it is best to call ahead for parties of 15 or more. Children 3 years or older are permitted to tube, and lifts are available. More information ca be found at jonasridessnowtube.com
