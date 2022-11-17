Tubing is an adventure for the whole family to embark on. With little skill needed, it makes an accessible way to join in on the fun of sliding down a mountain in the snow. With all of the nostalgia of sledding down neighborhood hills, but the with intensity of skiing down the slopes, tubing can be enjoyed by all. 

Outlaw tubing on the unofficial slopes around the High Country is a daunting and at times perilous task, that leave often pop tubes or worse. A collision with a tree or a rock, with an uncontrolled tube can lead to expensive urgent care bills. So rather than having a a winter adventure ruined by uncertain times, join the High Country in a safe and exciting courses, maintained by professionals. 

