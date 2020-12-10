BOONE — The 2021 season of The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, announces the lineup for its spring virtual series, presented Feb. 4 - Mar. 25.
The spring series is free, but advance registration is required at theschaefercenter.org. Patrons who wish to make a donation in any amount to support the series and its mission have the option to do so on the website.
A companion series of free virtual events for K-12 schools and families across our region is also being offered throughout the spring by the APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series.
The APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series — which offers affordable music, dance, film and theater events to students and their teachers throughout the school year — will offer free virtual arts programming for K-12 audiences in both school and home classrooms. This educational component features international music and dance, with extended access dates that provide flexibility for students, teachers and families juggling current remote learning schedules.
For more information on the SCP and APPlause! 2021 season, visit theschaefercenter.org/ or call 828-262-4046.
Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith: Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity
8 p.m. via livestream.
While doing research for her play Let Me Down Easy, award-winning playwright/actor/educator Anna Deavere Smith interviewed people in the U.S. and abroad who demonstrated grace in the face of dramatic challenges. This storytelling speech celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, the power of empathy, the strength of imagination, and hope.
Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021
BalletX
8 p.m. Specially pre-recorded program.
The special Schaefer Center Presents production will include a recorded introduction by BalletX co-founder Christine Cox, the BalletX 15th Anniversary Season video and mixed rep selections “Increasing” and “Fancy Me.” In honor of BalletX's 15th Anniversary Season, the company has commissioned a documentary film by Daniel Madoff that highlights its growth, trajectory, and continued commitment to redefining ballet in the 21st century. Led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, BalletX has produced nearly 100 world premiere ballets by more than 50 choreographers and performed for over 100,000 audience members at home and on tour, including appearances at such prestigious venues as the Kennedy Center, Vail Dance Festival, Joyce Theater and Jacob's Pillow.
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Steep Canyon Rangers
8 p.m. via livestream.
The Grammy winners from Asheville come to Boone for a live concert streamed from the stage of the Schaefer Center into your homes. Frequent collaborators with banjoist and comedian Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers are major players in the bluegrass,country and Americana scene, with comparisons to The Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Zac Brown Band.
Thursday, March 25
Best of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble
8 p.m. Compilation of past performances.
This virtual best-of showcase from Appalachian State University's Department of Theatre and Dance features works from at least seven faculty choreographers, including Laurie Atkins, Emily Daughtridge, Regina Gulick, Cara Hagan, Ray Miller, Brad Parquette and Sherone Price. All curated works were produced between 2006-2019 and highlight genres of modern, ballet, tap and African-themed dance. The selected works feature not only beautiful dancing and well-crafted choreography, but also lighting design by Mike Helms and John Marty and costume design by Sue Williams.
Virtual APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series 2021
Events are FREE; advance registration required at theschaefercenter.org. A private link will be sent to all registrants in order to access the events, all of which are available to view at any time during the scheduled event dates. For questions, contact the Box Office at theschaefercenter@appstate.edu or call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Study guides are available to download for each event.
Jan. 25-May 14
Nobuntu
Recommended for Grades 3-12.
The name Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, purpose, unity, and family from a woman’s perspective. Nobuntu is a “Five Part” a cappella vocal ensemble made up of young women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The repertoire is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean-rooted music, Afro Jazz, Gospel, and Crossover in pure voices with minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as Mbira, and some dance movements.
Feb. 8-19
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana — Virtual Lecture Demonstration
Recommended for Grades 3-12
Join Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana for a 40-minute story-based presentation where we follow our main character, Sol, on a journey of discovering Flamenco. The audience will hear the story, see a series of colorful video clips of live flamenco dance and music, and engage in experiential segments for students to try out flamenco techniques from home. Flamenco from Southern Spain is a mixture of many cultures and is an expression of rhythms and feelings.
Feb. 22-March 5
Donna Washington Storyteller: Fun, Foolery and Folktales!
Recommended for Grades K-2 and Family Audiences
Get ready to laugh out loud, play with language, and enjoy some great stories about foolish choices, bravery, a tiny ghost, and a boy who might not have the sense he was born with! These iconic stories from American folklore will stay with you. Donna Washington is an internationally known, multiple award-winning storyteller, spoken-word recording artist, and author. A highly animated performer, she has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over 30 years.
March 29-April 9
The Best of Appalachian Dance Ensemble
Recommended for All Grades and Family Audiences
This event is an abridged version of the full-length event that is part of the main Schaefer Center Presents Series on Thursday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m.
This virtual best-of showcase from Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance features curated works from faculty choreographers that highlight genres of modern, ballet, tap and African-themed dance.
April 12-23
Hobey Ford’s Golden Rod Puppets: The Rainbow Bridge and Other Tales
Recommended for Grades K-6 and Family Audiences
This shadow puppetry production brings to life three folktales through Ford’s unique presentational style combining stunning puppetry, storytelling and topical educational themes. The stories include “The Rainbow Bridge,” “El Coqui,” and “The Three Billy Goats Gruff,” with a finale of his Peepers Puppet, which turns the bare hand into a myriad of creatures. Registration for this event also includes access to a pre-recorded student workshop: Shadow Puppets DIY
Related Educators Workshop: Apr. 22 at 4 p.m.
