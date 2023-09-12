Antiques fair.jpg

The West Jefferson Olde Time Antique Fair will be happening this weekend in downtown.

 Photo by Nathan Ham

WEST JEFFERSON — The 12th annual West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair will be held on Sept. 15 and 16.

The fair will feature various antique vendors lined up along the streets of downtown West Jefferson. Shoppers can enjoy food and music as they stroll through the booths on the hunt for antique treasure. Antique shopping is an activity for locals and visitors alike.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.