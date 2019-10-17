The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Students from all five county high schools will be included in the production.
Concessions will be available at the show, and tickets will be sold at the door for $5. Kids 5 years old and younger are admitted free. Shows will be at the Stone Family Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 613 Cherry St. in North Wilkesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.