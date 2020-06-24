The natural beauty of the Appalachian Mountains is an obvious subject for artists in the High Country. With the mountains able to be a striking focus or a gorgeous background for a piece, it has led to the High Country becoming a hotbed for artistic expression for decades.
Events and opportunities are abound to help cultivate and express the region’s talent, while also showcasing it to the public.
￼ Art in the ParkIn its 58th year, Art in the Park, hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, allows more than 90 artisans each year to showcase their talents in crafts. Local and regional artists and craftspeople enter a jurying process for the chance to display works of art such as handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiberworks, glass creations, photographs and paintings.
Art in the park will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Park Avenue in Downtown Blowing Rock on the following dates: Aug. 15, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.
Art in the Park is a free event that takes place rain or shine and offers a trolley ride for visitors.
For more information, call (828) 295-7851 or visit blowingrock.com/artinthepark.
￼ Ashe County Studio Tour
The Ashe County Studio Tour is a free two-day event where Ashe County artists open their studios to the public. This self-guided tour allows guests to visit artists in approximately eight different communities throughout the county. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
Work by participating artists is scheduled to be on display at the Ashe County Arts Center in West Jefferson from July 28 to Aug. 2.
For more information, visit ashecountyarts.org/studio-tour or call (336) 846-2787.
￼ Barn QuiltsWith 150 barn quilts located in Ashe County and a good amount also located in Watauga County, the High Country offers a unique barn quilt tour experience.
In Ashe County, visitors can take six “loop” trails to discover these gems. Written instructions — with mileage, landmarks and road names for assistance — guide participants around the area to find as many barn quilts as possible.
“The quilt is a symbol of comfort and family,” states the Ashe County Arts Council website. “Barns are a symbol of our heritage and community. What would be better than combining the two and creating a visual image of who we are and where we come from?”
For more information on Ashe County barn quilts and for the written trail instructions, visit ashecountyarts.org/barn-quilts.
Barn quilts found in Watauga County are by families, school age children, volunteers and community and can be found on barns, homes, schools and even some businesses.
The Watauga County Arts Council has divided the county into four quadrants to help visitors map to the quilt locations. These quadrants can be found by visiting watauga-arts.org/wordpress/barn-quilts-2. Brochures with directions can also be picked up at Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, with a suggested $2 donation.
￼ Crafts on the GreenThe Annual Crafts on the Green features roughly 65 artisans from around the High Country and the surrounding mountains. Vendors will present activities such as woodturning, jewelry, pottery and fused glass paintings.
The 2020 Crafts on the Green is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Gazebo Park next to Fred’s General Mercantile.
For more information, visit www.beechmtn.com/things-to-do/nearby-attractions/festivals or call (828) 387-4838.
￼ Fine Arts and Master Craft FestivalPhotography, paintings, jewelry, sculptures, pottery and other crafts can be seen at the July and August Fine Art and Master Crafts Festivals.
With 90 vendors, the juried exhibition features more than a dozen mediums of art, meaning every visitor can find something that speaks to them.
The event — put on by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School — will take place July 17-19 and Aug. 14-16. Show hours are scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sundays.
For more information, call (828) 898-5605 or visit averycounty.com/chamber-events/fine-art-master-crafts-festivals/.
