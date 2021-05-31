With a large selection of galleries displaying a wide variety of art from local, regional and nationally renowned artists, the High Country is a must visit destination for anyone interested in creative culture.
Though many galleries temporarily shut their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have recently reopened their doors just in time for summer. The High Country art scene offers wide range of events, programs and workshops throughout the year and offers a means for locals and visitors alike to share their creative side. Come explore the arts in the High Country.
Ashe CountyAcorn Gallery103 Long Street, West Jefferson
(336) 246-3388
Located in West Jefferson, the Acorn Gallery exhibits a variety of different styles of art ranging from impressionism to plein air to photo-realism. Raney Rodgers, the gallery’s owner and curator has taught art in both public schools and to private students. Art can be ordered online along with requesting commissions. Visit the gallery website to learn more.
Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery105 S. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2218
For more than 19 years, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery in West Jefferson has been the place to visit to find that perfect piece of art or to have a work professionally framed for your home. The gallery’s hours from April until December are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. From January to March, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.
CatchLight Gallery118 N. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 846-1551
A unique photo gallery nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Ashe County, CatchLight Gallery showcases a rotating display of work from a variety of talented arts. The artists themselves make time to work a day in the gallery to meet-and-greet visitors. The gallery is open on Monday, Thursday. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Cher Shaffer Studio Gallery647 S. Main Street, West Jefferson
(336) 385-6001
Self-taught artist Cher Shaffer has created a gallery showcasing nationally known original folk art, outsider art, antiques and collectibles in West Jefferson. To learn more about this one-of-a-kind gallery and its upcoming events visit its Facebook page.
Florence Thomas Art School10 South Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
From its downtown West Jefferson studio space, the Florence Thomas Art School holds a no pressure, non-instructional open studio workshop each Thursday from 1-4 p.m. as a means for local artists to work while meeting with other artists. Membership for the Florence Thomas Artschool is $50 annually. Due to COVID-19 protocols the schools weekly meets may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date information visit the school’s website.
Originals Only Gallery3-B North Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-1636
The Originals Only Gallery is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as by appointment. The gallery features the original works of local artists Joan Stiles Bell and Susan Van Wyk. The gallery also carries prints by Lenore de Pree, handcrafted wood furniture by Elijah Holman and a fine collection of fine scarves, bags and textiles from around the globe. Visit the gallery’s website for more information.
Quilt Square Girls5 East Second Street, West Jefferson
(336) 385-0196
Located in West Jefferson, this distinctive shop features an eclectic collection of artwork including photographs, fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, carpentry and hand forged knives. The shop is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. Call or visit the shops website for more information.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery
and Glass by Camille120 North Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
The gallery’s co-owners R.T. Morgan is an internationally renowned artist who is very diverse with his art. The gallery features stainless steel sculptures, as well as wall hangings for both the outdoors and interiors ranging from two to 12 feet. Meanwhile, Camille has been a self-taught glass artist since 1986 and creates a unique collection of sun catches, original window panels and three dimensional stained glass wall hangings.
Stephen Shoemaker Gallery113 South Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 877-7642
Visitors to renowned High Country artist Stephen Shoemaker’s gallery will find a fine collection of giclée, lithographs, puzzles and original works for sale characteristic of Shoemaker’s detailed art style. Commissioned works are also available for purchase. For more information about the Stephen Shoemaker Gallery call or visit the gallery website.
87 Ruffin Street Gallery87 Ruffin Street Linville
(828) 737-0420
Located next to the Old Hampton Store, Barbeque and Tavern on Highway 221 in Linville, the 87 Ruffin Street Gallery features the work of local and regional folk artists. Including, but not limited to figural wood carvings, pottery, glass work and paintings. The gallery also showcases a selection of handcrafted furniture created by local artists from local woods. The gallery is housed in the original 1921 Hampton house and is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BE Artist GalleryThe Historic Banner Elk School,
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
This Banner Elk gallery is made up of a cooperative of artists who have come together to share their love of fine art. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the gallery’s website for up-to-date information regarding current featured artists and displays.
Carlton Gallery10360 Highway 105 S. Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Carlton Gallery is celebrating 39 years of showcasing fine art in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Sculpture, Clay, Fiber and Jewelry. The gallery represents local, regional and national artisans whose work ranges from traditional to contemporary in fine art and upscale handmade crafts. Gallery owner and artist, Toni Carlton, a native of Boone in the Western N.C. mountains, whose artistic ancestry extends for many generations, selects art in all media which is showcased in gallery’s spring, mid-summer, autumn and winter group exhibitions. In addition to providing a substantial variety of art, Carlton provides personal and impeccable service to all her clients. The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy. 105 south in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Clark Gallery393 Shawneehaw Avenue S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-2095.
Being a painter himself and with more than 15 years experience in representing fine art Chris Clark is understanding of both the needs of artists and clients alike.
The gallery represents a variety of American artists from regional and national acclaim, and is active with American auction houses, acquiring a collection of older works that are not by artists represented in the gallery. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the gallery’s website.
Crossnore School205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and local artisans. A portion of the gallery’s proceeds benefits the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home. Gallery Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maggie Black Pottery112 Clubhouse Drive, Highway 105,
Banner Elk
(828) 773-2459
Maggie Black Pottery, at Shops at Mill Ridge is located on Highway 105 in Banner Elk, NC. Here she may be found throwing pots on her wheel in the back of the upstairs gallery, or downstairs, glazing and firing. Here visitors can find Stoneware Vases incorporating Gingko and Maples leaves, Vessels carved with delicate bumblebees or the distinctive profile of Craggy Grandfather Mountain, Queen Anne’s Lace slab vases, leaf candle holders, Orchid bowls slip-trailed with dragonflies and Raku Pots enhanced with jolts of melted glass. Maggie’s pottery has gained an enthusiastic audience at galleries state-wide and at juried craft and music festivals. For the last ten years she has also been teaching in the same program where she developed her skills, the ASU Craft Enrichment program. Gallery art is displayed on her website.
Mountain Blue Gallery151 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk and features fine art from renowned local artists, regional craftsman and master craftsman. The gallery represents more than 30 artist and showcases a diverse selection of styles ranging from oils, acrylics, ceramics textiles and glass work. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Sally Noony Gallery7143 NC-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Visitors to the Sally Noony Gallery will find a diverse collection of glass sculptures perfect for the garden or living room, as well as a fine selection of beautiful paintings. The gallery can be found on Highway 194 between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis. Sally Noony’s hours are Tuesday — Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information visit the gallery’s website.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features the work of renowned High Country artist Kent Paulette. His works of art include large scale abstract paintings of animals such as bears, elk, wolves and horses. Paulette also specializes in creating unique portraits of pop icons and world renowned musicians. In his upstairs gallery, visitors may find Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes. The gallery is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.
Watauga County
Alta Vista Gallery2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
Now in its 30th year, the Alta Vista Gallery continues to showcase the work of more than 100 artists in all media specializing in Mountain Landscapes. The gallery regularly accepts new landscape paintings created by award-winning artists. These works can be viewed on the gallery’s Facebook page @Altavisitagallery. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden
and Gallery9600 Linville Falls Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Visitors to this gallery are invited to walk the grounds, relax under the trees and discover brilliant works of art. All artwork found both inside and outside the gallery is available for purchase with works ranging from smaller pieces for interiors to larger outdoor works.
The Art Cellar920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country arts destination for more than two decades, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blowing Rock Art
and History Museum159 Ginny Steven Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has been a must see cultural hub for artistry in the High Country since its opening in 2011. The BRAMH offers annual memberships, and weekly and monthly events. Visitors can follow the museum on social media at @brmusuem to view a selection of artist interviews, behind the scenes sneak peaks and art lessons geared towards youth. The gallery’s regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays, May through October. For a fully list of museum events visit the BRAHM’s website at www.blowingrockmuseum.com.
Blowing Rock Frameworks
and Gallery7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
Tim Miller founded the Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery in 1994 where he pursued furthering his education in the art of framing by gaining the accolades of Certified Picture Framer and Guild Commended Framer. The gallery puts an emphasis on landscapes as well as well-known, regional artists. The gallery’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found on social media under the handle @brframeworks.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace377 Shadowline Drive, Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is the main office is the base of operations for the Watauga Arts Council. It offers a community space for art related groups to meet and practice, and a space for classes and instruction. The artspace has four galleries that host a fine selection of locally crafted artwork. For more information about this gallery call (828) 264-1789.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Owned by second generation potters Pete and Kim McWhirter, Bolick and Traditions Pottery in downtown Blowing Rock offers a variety of handcrafted pottery, soaps, candles and jewelry. The store also hosts two wood kiln open houses and a variety of events throughout the year. The couple also owns a shop near the South Toe River valley near Mount Mitchell. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Crown Studios1153 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery warmly invites visitors to enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection of original artwork, with something to entice both the connoisseur and casual collector.
Gallery curators James Rue and Carolyn Crocker Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the art field to their roles and welcome guests to enjoy a fine selection of work from exceptional regional and local artists.
Doe Ridge Pottery585 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery is the home of master craftsman Bob Meier, as a number of other High Country potters. Meier uses his craft to successfully blend the “Old Time” professional
pottery skill set with a contemporary design aesthetic. Each artist showcased at Doe Ridge Pottery brings with them their own unique personality and creativity to the art of ceramics. The gallery specializes in both functional and decorative works.
Hands Gallery543 West King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Open for more that 46 years, the Hands Gallery located in downtown Boone offers visitors a unique selection of jewelry, fiber baskets, stained glass, mosaics, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture, soaps, wood-block prints and more. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Community Center604 West King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Located in the middle of downtown Boone, the Jones House was built in 1908 as a family home by Dr. John Walter Jones. Dr. Jones’ wife, Mattie, was the daughter of Manly Blackburn, a prominent Boone merchant. Their daughter, Mazie, later inherited the home and, in 1983, sold it to the town of Boone to be used only as a cultural and community center. The house is now home to the Mazie Jones Gallery, a rotating art gallery named in memory of Mazie. Upstairs, two permanent galleries house exhibits on the history of Boone and the Jones House. The Town of Boone Cultural Resources Department is located at the Jones House and hosts a variety of cultural events, including Doc Watson Day, a summer Friday concert series, an indoor concert series, Thursday night music jam sessions open to the general public, as well as the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) children’s music and dance instruction program. For more information regarding upcoming events at the Jones House visit the www.joneshuse.org
Martin House Gallery1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of downtown Blowing Rock has been showcasing some of the region’s most talented and established artists for more than three decades. The gallery offers free delivery and installations, as well as after hour showings.
For information visit the gallery’s website.
Nth Degree Gallery683 West King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery & Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation supported art venue in Boone, N.C., which features monthly exhibitions of local and regional contemporary and emerging artists. You can find the Nthº Gallery & Studios on social media at www.facebook.com/nthgallery/.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts423 West King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center located on King Street in downtown Boone has several galleries which showcase a rotating collection of contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12 – 4 p.m.
A timed reservation and ticketing entry system will be used in order to ensure the health and safety of museum visitors and staff. Admission is free; however, reservations are requested. Visitors with reservations will be given priority for entry, although visitors are also welcome on a walk-in basis, when capacity allows.
