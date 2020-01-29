With the unique challenges facing businesses and industries today, it often is not enough to have just superior products and services — those which truly succeed will do so only by earning the loyalty and appreciation of their customers.
Each year, the Ashe Post & Times hosts a tribute to such success, spotlighting the best of Ashe County’s business, industry and service providers in an awards ceremony where the winners are chosen by the most harsh of critics — their customers.
This year, more than 200 business owners and their colleagues were presented with their honors during a red carpet luncheon event presented Jan. 27 at West Jefferson United Methodist Church’s Hensley Fellowship Hall.
Any business owner in Ashe County will tell you that it’s not easy to earn a place on that red carpet. To do so, they need to provide the superior service day-in and day-out that their customers not only care about, but care enough about to send in a vote for the business of their choice in more than 150 categories, from accountant to women’s clothing.
Each of the businesses, organizations and individuals featured in this special section, on our website at www.ashepostandtimes.com and in our print newspaper are focused on making winning choices and attitudes every day. We salute each of them for their efforts, with a special nod to our event sponsors, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Frosty’s Choose & Cut, the office of Dr. Joel Yates and WJ Office.
Congratulations to each of you. You have earned and deserve the title of The Best In Ashe County. Our community is a better place for your efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.