Artisan Ice Sculptures has again joined forces with Blowing Rock WinterFest to bring visitors the best ice carving event they’ve ever seen — at least since last year.
The team will be creating giant (and heavy) creations in Memorial Park from 12-4 p.m., with the sculptures to remain on site until it melts.
Artisan Ice Sculptures is a Charlotte-based studio owned by Nathan Moran, who provides ice sculptures for special events year-round. Moran and his team have created the ice sculptures of WinterFest for several years.
Visitors are encouraged to pose with the art and take lots of photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.