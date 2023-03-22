Grandfather Mountain offers a striking backdrop for the vibrant hues of rhododendron blooms, and is just one advantage that not only attracts visitors, but is a factor influencing individuals wishing to stay in the area permanently by moving to the High Country.
Outdoor activities like trail hiking are a drawing factor to homeowners wishing to move to the High Country region.
Photo by Josh WIllink | pexels.com
HIGH COUNTRY — Cool temperatures, a rural atmosphere and beautiful vistas are just some of the many reasons why people choose to move to the High Country. Whether searching for a permanent home or a vacation spot, the High Country has everything you need.
In the summertime, the lush green forests and the cool, refreshing rivers welcome visitors and locals to enjoy the Appalachia’s natural beauty. From hiking to whitewater rafting to cruising the Parkway, spending a summer in the High Country is a unique experience.
Along with the winter, the barren mountains are powdered with snow and the resorts are ready for skiers and snowboarders alike. If visitors are ready to bear the cold, winter hikes offer empty trails and one-of-a-kind views. The High Country offers enough activities to keep folks busy year round.
The open mountains draw folks in from the city to experience a slower pace of life. Mike Lacey of Lacey Realty notes that most people buying homes travel from the piedmont region of North Carolina, specifically Charlotte, with other buyers often traveling from Florida, South Carolina or Georgia.
According to Lacey, the past two-and-a-half years have been very busy for the real estate business. With COVID-19, many people were looking to find places to live outside the city to get away from the dense populations. Now that people could work from home, they were looking to find their hideaway in the mountains. This brought in a new market of homebuyers from New York and New Jersey.
The housing market has since slowed back down to its normal pace, said Lacey. But the High Country remains a desirable place to live. From Blowing Rock to Boone, Valle Crucis to Banner Elk, Newland to Crossnore, there is no wrong choice.
“You’ve got the urban amenities tucked into the rural atmosphere,” Lacey said.
This area offers both ample access to restaurants and activities as well as the seclusion most folks are looking for coming up to the mountains.
