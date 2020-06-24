The Appalachian Trail is perhaps the most famous trail in the United States. Stretching from northern Georgia to Baxter State Park in Maine, it is known as “the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.” Traversing through 14 states with up-and-down hiking equal to more than 450,000 feet in elevation changes, it is a trail worthy of preparation as it provides a proud feeling of accomplishment when completed.
The Appalachian Trail (AT) winds through many a mile in Western North Carolina. The AT’s highest point in elevation is when it crosses Clingman’s Dome located on the North Carolina-Tennessee border. From there, it takes up 95 miles of dirt and rock pathways through the state, and then meanders back and forth for more than 200 more miles along the North Carolina-Tennessee border as well.
As for us here in the Western North Carolina High Country, the Appalachian Trail makes its appearance just a couple of miles across the Tennessee border near Elk Park on Rte. 19E. There is a small parking area by the roadside and hostels and AT-related stores located on either side of the trail head.
Then, as the AT heads south, it becomes a part of this region’s great hikes, the Roan Mountain Grassy Balds Trail. This unique hike begins at the parking area found at Carver’s Gap, which is located on Rte. 143 on the Tennessee side and Rte. 261 on the North Carolina side. Both trails combine for a short while on the NC-TN border as they rise up on Roan Mountain, which features the largest run of grassy balds in all of the Appalachian Mountain chain. With great views, rare fauna and changing landscapes, the hike rises above 6,000 feet in elevation.
Eventually, the AT veers off to the left and continues its winding pathway to the southeast. The AT then crosses Iron Mountain, the Unaka Mountains, Flattop Mountain, the Bald Mountains, the Yellow Creek Mountains and the Cheoah Mountains before reaching Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains.
That brings us to the different approaches to hiking the AT that are available. For many, the goal is to hike the entire 2,193 miles of the trail, which is a major accomplishment. Some folks do it while they are young, taking five to six months to hike the trail while taking a year off between high school and college. Others try to do the feat in their older years, using the goal of completing it as a reason to stay motivated and healthy with a sense of adventure. Others do it in middle age and more.
It takes a lot of training to tackle the AT in its entirety, mostly centered on preparing to hike 10 to 15 miles a day while carrying a backpack that can weigh anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds or more. Most hikers also bring a couple of trekking poles with them that can take up to 15 precent of the pressure off of their legs and back as they go.
What is fascinating about hiking the AT in these modern times is the advances that have been made in hiking and camping gear technology. It can be a fun time in and of itself to go to a hiking supply store and see what new inventions have been made in the sports gear field — a lot of which were pushed forward by the needs of thru-hikers found on longer trails such as the AT.
There is another way to enjoy the AT, however, and that is known as the section hike. At almost any point along the 14-state pathway, one can take a day and simply hike a section of the AT without camping overnight. Some choose to bring camping gear and hike the AT for a few days at a time. Those with bigger goals in mind, yet do not have the ability to take six straight months off at a time, choose to do large swaths of the AT each summer, spring or fall until they have completed the whole trail.
We are lucky to be able to live in a large and beautiful country where a magnificent trail like this can exist. For example, the AT is 117 miles longer than the continent of Europe at its widest point and it is only 300 miles shy of hiking across the entire continent of Australia.
Whether you enjoy a day hike on Roan Mountain or seek to become a 2,000 miler thru-hiker, adventure awaits on the AT. In fact, millions of folks hike at least some part of the trail every year. As for the rest, only one in four adventurers who attempt to hike the whole trail actually make it. Impressively, that number has increased over the decades. In the 1930s, for example, only five hikers walked the entire length of the AT. In the 2010s, however, more than 9,000 completed the journey.
That is what makes AT a challenge and a national treasure — bringing in hikers from all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.