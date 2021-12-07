A centerpiece of King Street, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is a cultural landmark for the region. While the theater struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic like many others, the theatre’s chair, Keith Martin, said that after a year of innovations for socially distant and online events the theater is “fully operational post pandemic.”
The theater usually hosts more than 200 activities each season, ranging from stage productions to comedy shows to concerts and more. On track for this year, Martin said that 60 of those events this season will be destination draws for cultural tourism, which will attract tourists from many states.
The Appalachian Theatre was built in 1938 and operated for nearly 70 years until it closed in 2007. After a lengthy renovation, the theater opened its doors again in late 2019, but had to close them again after only five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater will celebrate its 83rd birthday on November 14.
The theater is a culmination of eight years, a $10 million effort that involved hundreds of volunteers and thousands of unique donors, according to Martin. On Dec. 7, 2011, Martin said a group met to discuss reopening the theater.
“I sat across the aisle from Doc Watson, who told us that he would love to lend his name to the effort, hence the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music in the theater,” Martin said. The community involvement helps shape the unique different cultural and artistic offerings of the theater, and Martin said that many other groups use the theater to create their artistry.
Beanstock Community Theatre, Blue Ridge Community Theater, In/Visible Theater, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and more all use the Appalachian Theater to meet, collaborate and create meaningful artistic experiences together. With so few large meeting spaces in the town of Boone, Keith said that nonprofits and civic clubs and organizations often use the space as a meeting and event space.
While the theater brings a large increase in economic activity to the region each season, Martin said what he is most proud of is the intangible benefits of the theater.
“In my book, those are enriched livability and an extended nightlife, enhanced quality of life, positive image for both residents and visitors and more,” Martin said.
“For decades, the theater was the center of activity for this entire region, hosting current films, civic events, live performances, new reels, cartoons and feature films,” Martin said.
Now, the theater can do all of this and more. Martin estimates that the theater produces an increase of $4.512 million in economic activity each full season and hosts more than 50 full-time jobs.
This season, the Appalachian Theatre has a variety of offerings. For the holiday season, the theater will be playing cinematic holiday classics to celebrate the season. On November 20 and 26, the theater will present the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein treasure “The Sound of Music.”
Kicking off the Christmas season on December 10 and 11, there will be screenings of one of the most well-loved Christmas movies of all time, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Getting closer to the holiday, on December 21 the Appalachian Theater will deck the halls with a showing of the beloved Will Ferrell movie “Elf.”
Meanwhile, the theater will also have live concerts as well. On November 6, the theater presented the Malpass Brothers, a duo bringing classic country music to the High Country. The pair have toured with Don Helms, infamous steel guitarist Hank Williams, and have even opened for the music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours.
Bringing some High Country locals back to the region, the Appalachian Theatre has Brooke and Darin Aldridge playing a Christmas concert on December 5. Native to North Carolina, and more specifically to Avery County, the two highly acclaimed bluegrass artists bring a classic mountain sound with new twists to the stage.
While the theater is back to in-person and virtual performances and events, it is still taking the utmost caution in regard to COVID-19. The guidelines are subject to change, but currently the Appalachian Theatre is requiring that guests show identification and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend events. Additionally, face coverings are required. Along with improved ventilation, reduced physical contact and increasing cleaning and sanitization efforts, the Appalachian Theatre is dedicated to providing safety and peace of mind for its patrons.
There are constantly new events being scheduled at the Appalachian Theatre, so to see the events calendar, purchase tickets for events and more, visit apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.