BOONE — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in a June accident resulting in the death of another driver.
Boone Police stated that officers, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving three vehicles on U.S. 421 near the intersection of Industrial Park Drive at approximately 5:16 p.m. on June 16. Boone Fire began working to free two of the occupants who were pinned inside the wreckage. Three people were transported to Watauga Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries.
According to Boone Police, a 2006 Jeep Liberty — operated by Jordan Edes-King, 20, of Mountain City, Tenn. — was traveling north on U.S. 421 when the vehicle crossed left of center. The Jeep struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4 head on that was traveling the opposite direction — driven by Lee J. Hamilton, 59, of Liberty Landing, Fleetwood. The Rav4 collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Carlos Diaz-Zambrano, 35, of Wilkesboro. None of the vehicles had passengers.
Hamilton was found unresponsive at the scene, according to police. He was transported to the Watauga Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.
Both Edes-King and Diaz-Zambrano were transported to Watauga Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released. All of the vehicles involved sustained extensive damage and were a total loss.
The Boone Police Department Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team began an investigation into the causation of the crash and reconstructed the sequence of events that led up to the fatal collision. At the conclusion of the investigation officers consulted the district attorney’s office for charging considerations.
As a result, a warrant was issued for Edes-King charging him in the incident; he turned himself in and was arrested on Sept. 9. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date. Boone Police stated that officers didn’t consider speed or cell phone use to be a factor in the collision.
Kayla Lasure contributed reporting to this article.
