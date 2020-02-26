The windows to the soul, your eyes, are one of the most important parts of the body. Whether you are looking through them or into someone else’s, taking care of your eyes can be an oft-forgotten but important part of life.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a simple eye exam can reveal diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, sexually transmitted diseases and cancers, among other diseases. An unobstructed view of blood vessels, nerves and connecting tissue, doctors can use information gathered from a look into the eye as signs of other health problems in the body without surgery.
The AAO recommends all adults get a baseline eye exam from an ophthalmologist, a medical doctor who specializes in the diagnosis of eye diseases and conditions, by age 40. That is when early signs of disease and vision changes may start to occur.
If you have an eye disease or a risk factor for developing one, such as diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of eye disease, you should see an ophthalmologist even if you are younger than 40. Adults aged 65 and older should have a comprehensive eye exam every one to two years, or as recommended by your ophthalmologist.
Most importantly, everyone should take steps to take care of their eyes in their day-to-day life, the AAO states. Make these seven habits part of your daily life to set yourself up for a lifetime of seeing well:
- (even when it’s cloudy). Long-term exposure to the sun without proper protection can increase the risk of eye disease, including cataract, macular degeneration, growths on the eye and a rare form of eye cancer. Wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of both UVA and UVB radiation.
- Regular physical activity can protect you from serious eye diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.
- Smoking increases the risk for eye diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Smoking also raises the risk for cardiovascular diseases which can indirectly influence your eye health. Tobacco smoke, including second-hand smoke, also makes dry eye worse.
- Every year, thousands of people in the United States get a serious work-related eye injury or sports-related eye injury. Wearing protective eyewear (safety glasses or goggles) can prevent most of these injuries. To make sure you have the right kind of protective eyewear and you’re using it correctly, talk with your eyecare professional.
- If you spend a lot of time at the computer or staring at your phone, you may forget to blink — and that can tire out your eyes. Try using the 20–20–20 rule throughout the day: every 20 minutes, look away from the screens and focus about 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds. Eye fatigue won’t damage your vision, but if it persists, it can be a sign something else is wrong.
- Sleeping, showering and swimming in contact lenses increases your risk for a potentially blinding eye infection. Learn how to properly care for contact lenses.
Certain eye diseases can be inherited. If you have a close relative with macular degeneration, you have a 50 percent chance of developing this condition. A family history of glaucoma increases your glaucoma risk by four to nine times. Talk to family members about their eye conditions. Knowing what vision challenges your family has had can help you and your ophthalmologist evaluate your risk.
