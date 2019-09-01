See the changing leaves from far above the tree tops while hang gliding above the High Country.
Thermal Valley Hang Gliding, located between Lenoir and Morganton, offers tandem hang gliding, which means that an instructor is with every guest in the sky. Craig Pearson, owner of Thermal Valley and main instructor during slower weeks, said that the company has a 100 percent safety rating since they opened in 2011.
“We’ve never had an accident, and I’ve never had someone not enjoy the descent back to the ground,” said Pearson. “Some people say they’re afraid of heights, but I say that’s OK because we’re professional height therapists. Everyone comes down with what I call ‘glider eyes’ — bright eyes and a smile from ear to ear.”
Thermal Valley’s 1,500-foot flight is $159 and lasts from 8-12 minutes. Each 500 foot altitude increase costs $40 and can add up to five minutes onto the air time. Thermal Valley also offers refresher training for rated pilots, beginner training and solo aero towing.
Pearson said that, as a family business, Thermal Valley strives to “make everyone feel like they’ve found new friends by the end of the day.”
Find more information on Thermal Valley’s Hang Gliding and additional services at https://www.thermalvalley.net.
