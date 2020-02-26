A group of states in the Southeast which have shown to have an unusually high incidence of strokes, the “Stroke Belt,” is the epicenter for strokes in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The North Carolina Stroke Association adds to that, grouping North Carolina with South Carolina and Georgia to create the “Stroke Buckle,” where the death rates from strokes are significantly higher.
The Stroke Center of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, certified by The Joint Commission for Primary Stroke Centers as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center via their website, is working to educate the public on stroke prevention and recognition.
According to the App Regional, “A stroke, or ‘brain attack,’ occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery or a blood vessel breaks, interrupting blood flow to an area of the brain. Brain cells begin to die and brain damage occurs. Abilities controlled by that area of the brain are lost, i.e. speech, movement and memory. How a stroke patient is affected depends on where the stroke occurs in the brain and how much the brain is damaged.”
Thankfully, strokes are both preventable and treatable, although people need to know the signs or symptoms of a stroke to help themselves or people around them. Signs of a stroke include sudden loss of balance or coordination, sudden trouble seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes, one side of the face droops or is numb, sudden weakness or numbness of any arm or leg and sudden confusion and trouble speaking or understanding speech.
If you or a loved one show any of these signs, APPRHS instructs you to call 911 immediately.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has partnered with multiple regional hospitals including the Watauga Medical Center, Cannon Memorial Hospital and Ashe Memorial Hospital to provide Telestroke services. By collaborating, 24/7 access is now available to talk to stroke experts in a real time video consultation, allowing emergency room physicians to receive on-demand consultation and stroke sufferers the best possible treatment.
To learn more about stroke prevention and healing, visit apprhs.org/services/stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.