Sugar Mountain Resort is the place to be this winter. The largest snow sports destination in North Carolina, Sugar Mountain Resort offers an adventurous skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience in the wintery hillsides of the Appalachian High Country.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s thrill-inducing slopes scale to the skill level of all winter sports enthusiasts. From the beginner to the seasoned snow-shredder, Sugar Mountain Resort accommodates those ready to tear down the mountain. Lessons are also available for first-timers who would like to pick up some guidance before taking on the slopes.
The resort recently experienced an infrastructure overhaul that added an additional 3,000 feet of space, creating a roomy environment for patrons to enjoy. The improvement also doubled the selling stations for the equipment rental shop. Clothing rentals will now be on-site option, and the already spacious outdoor slope-side deck’s capacity has been increased by one third.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s snow-making capacity has been enhanced as well, providing an improved experience for the those skiing, snowboarding and tubing down the mountain. The resort’s new automated snow makers were installed on the lower mountain and have the ability to quickly deepen the snow base and spread out the snowpack from tree line to tree line.
Earlier this fall, the resort announced the completion of the Oma’s Meadow chairlift— a high-speed, detachable, four-passenger lift as the newest member to join Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system.
The 2,225’ long Doppelmayr chairlift cuts travel time from nine minutes to just more than two minutes and carries 2,400 passengers per hour from the lift’s base elevation of 4,451’ to its summit elevation of 4,915’. Additionally, the new installation makes way for the reconfiguration and widening of the lower portion of the Oma’s Meadow slope, creating a comfortable and roomy loading experience and a clear path for bypassing skier and snowboarder traffic.
To improve the newcomers’ guest experience this winter, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift located at the base of the ski resort features a clear, UV-resistant Polycarbonate gallery enclosure which will shield skiers and snowboarders from winter weather and ensure consistent operation.
Sugar Mountain Resort wouldn’t be Sugar Mountain Resort without the consistent investment in snow making. This season even more snow will pour down on the slopes of Upper Flying Mile and Sugar Slalom and Oma’s Meadow. Six new fully automated SMI snow making machines join the already massive armada.
On the inside, the locker room, adjacent to the equipment rental shop has been refurbished with new, large and small, user-friendly, electronic lockers and coded with Sugar Mountain Resort slope names like Sugar Bear, Northridge, Big Birch, Boulder Dash, Cake Walk, and many others for easy direction and identification.
Those visiting Sugar Mountain should come prepared by dressing warmly in waterproof clothing in preparation for hitting the slopes. Snow goggles will be needed too to combat the effects of snow blindness, or the effect of the sunlight reflecting off of the snow. Sugar has options as well to satisfy hungry skiers after a long day of fun. Sugar boasts a large cafeteria, a snack bar and The Last Run Lounge, which are all onsite.
Sugar Mountain Resort is ideal for individuals and families looking to take a day trip out to the snowy, sugary slopes, but for those looking to enjoy a weekend getaway, there is plenty of places to stay and exciting offerings around the village to keep the whole family occupied.
Sugar Mountain Resort vice president Kim Jochl said she is excited for the winter ski season, which is the resort’s 53rd.
“We are looking forward to a fun, cold and snowy winter,” Jochl said.
The ski season begins with a preseason ski clinic from Dec. 9 to 11, sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The clinic includes a three-day lift ticket, coaching fees, video analysis and a delicious Saturday night dinner. Daily participation is welcome.
Also on December 9 to 11 is Sugar Mountain Resort’s annual SugarFest weekend, where skiers can try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line – just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms. The weekend will also feature the official ribbon cutting for Sugar’s new Oma’s Meadow high-speed, detachable chairlift, as well as an AfterSki Party and fireworks during the weekend.
Sugar Mountain Resort will also host a New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style, with the alpine torch light parade begins at 11:45 p.m. and the firework show at midnight on Dec. 31. No fee is required for the event.
Additionally, the NASTAR Racing Series returns this winter to Sugar Mountain. NASTAR is a public racing program that provides recreational racers with an opportunity to compare their ability to the fastest member of the US Ski Team (USST). The NASTAR races are held at Sugar Mountain on Oma’s Meadow on Saturday and Sunday at noon. Pre-registration is located in the Ski/Snowboard School until 10:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. On-mountain registration starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:50 a.m. prior to the noon start. All races are subject to weather and slope conditions. Lift ticket/slope pass or a season pass is required to participate.
Kids 4 & younger accompanied by a ticketed adult receive a complimentary lift/slope ticket upon approval. Rental equipment and lessons are excluded. Complimentary tickets are available in the administration office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. In the evening, when the administration office is closed, complimentary 4 & under lift/slope tickets are available at the Snowsports desk located in the Snowsports building.
Sugar Mountain Resort is located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, NC. Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snowsports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening dates and annual natural snowfall totals can be found by clicking to http://www.skisugar.com/sugar-mountain-stats/. For opening day information please call (828) 898-4521 or visit www.skisugar.com or view the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain.
