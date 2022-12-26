Sugar Mountain Resort is the place to be this winter. The largest snow sports destination in North Carolina, Sugar Mountain Resort offers an adventurous skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience in the wintery hillsides of the Appalachian High Country.

Sugar Mountain Resort’s thrill-inducing slopes scale to the skill level of all winter sports enthusiasts. From the beginner to the seasoned snow-shredder, Sugar Mountain Resort accommodates those ready to tear down the mountain. Lessons are also available for first-timers who would like to pick up some guidance before taking on the slopes.

