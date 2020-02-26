Our bones play an important role in not only serving as the foundation of our bodies and providing protection for our organs, but also in giving us the ability to move.
According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, some of the common problems patients face include osteoporosis, carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis and knee pain.
Printable PDFs are available that address the most common musculoskeletal conditions and treatments at www.orthoinfo.org under “OrthoInfo Basic Handouts.”
Ashe Orthopedics, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, specializes in orthopedic surgery.
Dr. Ronald Benfield is an orthopedic surgeon at Ashe Orthopedics and offered some insight into the common problems that lead patients to his office.
Frequently, his patients come to him for knee pain, which Benfield said comes from overuse syndromes and engaging in unusual activities.
Some examples of unusual activities would be adjusting the incline of a treadmill while working out or going for walks for longer distances either uphill or downhill.
According to Benfield, typically knee pain doesn’t improve with over-the-counter medications and usually requires a cortisone injection. These shots are commonly injected into joints such as ankles, elbows, hips, knees, shoulders, spines or wrists to relieve pain and inflammation.
The rules for maintaining a healthy knee, according to Benfield, would be weight management through a healthy diet and exercise and avoiding unusual activities which may cause bones to perform ranges of movement they are not accustomed to.
Another common ailment which lands patients in Benfield’s office is carpal tunnel syndrome.
As defined by the AAOS, the floor and sides of the tunnel are formed by small wrist bones called carpal bones. The carpal tunnel protects the median nerve and flexor tendons that bend the fingers and thumb.
According to Benfield, carpal tunnel syndrome comes from a compression of the median nerve in the wrist and is a result of overuse syndrome and hormones such as Estrogen.
“The chief symptom is waking at night with numbness and tingling in your fingers,” Benfield said.
Other signs include dropping things or experiencing numbness in the fingers while driving or brushing your hair.
The treatment would consist of splinting and non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs and occasional surgery if necessary.
“Usually people come see me after its progressed long enough to be a chronic problem,” Benfield said.
The best preventative measure would be early detection. It is important to contact an Orthopedic office when symptoms first arise as opposed to when they have already progressed, according to Benfield.
